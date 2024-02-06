Out of the past: April 1

1994

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday hiked tuition and approved other fee changes while holding the line on room charges for the 1995 fiscal year; tuition will be increased by $2 per credit hour for Missouri resident students and $4 per credit hour for non-residents students.

Five Cape Girardeau educators have been honored as the first Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Educators of the Year; honorees are Carol Reimann, elementary education; Tammy Sue Brotherton, secondary education; Joseph "Bud" Thompson, vocational education; Marjorie Engleman, special education; and Sister Mary Ann Fischer, administration.

1969

The code of personal appearance at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School leads to a mandatory haircut for a boy pupil today and the arrest yesterday of two men who protested the sending home of a girl pupil whose skirt was adjudged to be too short; the code, which was approved by the faculty and student council, dictates boys' hair must not be so long as to hang over the ears; the code for girls' attire calls for them to dress in such a way as to not call attention to themselves or cause embarrassment to others.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Gunfire erupted in racially tense Cairo last night near an all-black housing project on the west edge of the city; police chief Carl Clutts reports a Penn Central Railroad switch engine crew was pinned down by gunfire while working in the rail yard between the project and the Mississippi River.