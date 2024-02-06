Out of the past: April 1

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday hiked tuition and approved other fee changes while holding the line on room charges for the 1995 fiscal year; tuition will be increased by $2 per credit hour for Missouri resident students and $4 per credit hour for non-residents students.
Five Cape Girardeau educators have been honored as the first Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Educators of the Year; honorees are Carol Reimann, elementary education; Tammy Sue Brotherton, secondary education; Joseph "Bud" Thompson, vocational education; Marjorie Engleman, special education; and Sister Mary Ann Fischer, administration.
The code of personal appearance at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School leads to a mandatory haircut for a boy pupil today and the arrest yesterday of two men who protested the sending home of a girl pupil whose skirt was adjudged to be too short; the code, which was approved by the faculty and student council, dictates boys' hair must not be so long as to hang over the ears; the code for girls' attire calls for them to dress in such a way as to not call attention to themselves or cause embarrassment to others.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Gunfire erupted in racially tense Cairo last night near an all-black housing project on the west edge of the city; police chief Carl Clutts reports a Penn Central Railroad switch engine crew was pinned down by gunfire while working in the rail yard between the project and the Mississippi River.
Lt. William J. Hunter, 23, a son of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Hunter of Cape Girardeau, was killed in the crash of an Army heavy bomber yesterday near Liberal, Kansas; Hunter and three other members of the crew of a four-motored Liberator bomber were killed in a crash that occurred about 70 miles southeast of the air base and near Laverna, Oklahoma.
Girardeans, with millions of other Americans, start paying new and higher taxes -- on theater admissions, telephone and telegraph service, bus and train tickets, alcoholic drinks, fur coats, jewelry and even light bulbs, just to mention a few.
Charles T. Bushong of Danville, Illinois, is visiting friends in Cape Girardeau; he is the man who superintended the construction of the federal building here in 1908-1909; after viewing his handiwork, he declares, "It looks like it did the day I left it."
Cape Girardeau voters highly endorse the public schools by approving the tax levies for the current year by nearly five to one at the school election; as there are only two names on the ballot for school directors -- H.A. Nussbaum and D'N. Stafford -- they are elected with full votes.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.