All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 1, 2019

Out of the past: April 1

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday hiked tuition and approved other fee changes while holding the line on room charges for the 1995 fiscal year; tuition will be increased by $2 per credit hour for Missouri resident students and $4 per credit hour for non-residents students...

1994

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday hiked tuition and approved other fee changes while holding the line on room charges for the 1995 fiscal year; tuition will be increased by $2 per credit hour for Missouri resident students and $4 per credit hour for non-residents students.

Five Cape Girardeau educators have been honored as the first Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Educators of the Year; honorees are Carol Reimann, elementary education; Tammy Sue Brotherton, secondary education; Joseph "Bud" Thompson, vocational education; Marjorie Engleman, special education; and Sister Mary Ann Fischer, administration.

1969

The code of personal appearance at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School leads to a mandatory haircut for a boy pupil today and the arrest yesterday of two men who protested the sending home of a girl pupil whose skirt was adjudged to be too short; the code, which was approved by the faculty and student council, dictates boys' hair must not be so long as to hang over the ears; the code for girls' attire calls for them to dress in such a way as to not call attention to themselves or cause embarrassment to others.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Gunfire erupted in racially tense Cairo last night near an all-black housing project on the west edge of the city; police chief Carl Clutts reports a Penn Central Railroad switch engine crew was pinned down by gunfire while working in the rail yard between the project and the Mississippi River.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1944

Lt. William J. Hunter, 23, a son of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Hunter of Cape Girardeau, was killed in the crash of an Army heavy bomber yesterday near Liberal, Kansas; Hunter and three other members of the crew of a four-motored Liberator bomber were killed in a crash that occurred about 70 miles southeast of the air base and near Laverna, Oklahoma.

Girardeans, with millions of other Americans, start paying new and higher taxes -- on theater admissions, telephone and telegraph service, bus and train tickets, alcoholic drinks, fur coats, jewelry and even light bulbs, just to mention a few.

1919

Charles T. Bushong of Danville, Illinois, is visiting friends in Cape Girardeau; he is the man who superintended the construction of the federal building here in 1908-1909; after viewing his handiwork, he declares, "It looks like it did the day I left it."

Cape Girardeau voters highly endorse the public schools by approving the tax levies for the current year by nearly five to one at the school election; as there are only two names on the ballot for school directors -- H.A. Nussbaum and D'N. Stafford -- they are elected with full votes.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy