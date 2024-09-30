All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsAugust 20, 2022
Gohn-70 years
David and Glenda Gohn of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 6 with a party, dinner and dance at Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau with more than 100 guests in attendance. It was hosted by their daughter Robyn Gohn Farrar and her boyfriend, Roger Popp...
Mr. and Mrs. David Gohn stands beside a cardboard cutout of them on their wedding day.
Mr. and Mrs. David Gohn stands beside a cardboard cutout of them on their wedding day.

David and Glenda Gohn of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 6 with a party, dinner and dance at Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau with more than 100 guests in attendance. It was hosted by their daughter Robyn Gohn Farrar and her boyfriend, Roger Popp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gohn and the former Glenda Propst were married Aug. 3, 1952, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.The Rev. R.C. Holliday performed the ceremony. The maid of honor was Dorothy Davidson. Shirley Biehle Cracraft was bridesmaid and Judy Cook Sneathen was the flower girl. Dayton Gohn, David's twin, was best man. Paul Davidson was a groomsman and Michael Lorberg was ringbearer.

The couple has four children; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren -- son, Greg (Pat) Gohn of Jackson and their son, Bryan (Tara) Gohn and children Josey, Layla and Lyla Gohn of Jackson and son Justin (Laura) Gohn and daughter Ariel Gohn of Jackson; son, Gary (Patty) Gohn of Jackson and their son, Layton Gohn of Jackson and Patty's son, Josey Wolters of Jackson; son, Larry (Diane) Gohn of Winter Haven, Florida, their son David (Courtney Daudlin) Gohn of Winter Haven and daughter, Ivy Gohn of Winter Haven; and daughter, Robyn (Roger Popp) Gohn Farrar of Jackson, her son Jacob Farrar, in the Marine Corps at Great Lakes, Illinois, and daughter Kylie Farrar of Jackson.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy