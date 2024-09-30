Gohn-70 years

David and Glenda Gohn of Jackson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 6 with a party, dinner and dance at Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau with more than 100 guests in attendance. It was hosted by their daughter Robyn Gohn Farrar and her boyfriend, Roger Popp.
Gohn and the former Glenda Propst were married Aug. 3, 1952, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.The Rev. R.C. Holliday performed the ceremony. The maid of honor was Dorothy Davidson. Shirley Biehle Cracraft was bridesmaid and Judy Cook Sneathen was the flower girl. Dayton Gohn, David's twin, was best man. Paul Davidson was a groomsman and Michael Lorberg was ringbearer.
The couple has four children; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren -- son, Greg (Pat) Gohn of Jackson and their son, Bryan (Tara) Gohn and children Josey, Layla and Lyla Gohn of Jackson and son Justin (Laura) Gohn and daughter Ariel Gohn of Jackson; son, Gary (Patty) Gohn of Jackson and their son, Layton Gohn of Jackson and Patty's son, Josey Wolters of Jackson; son, Larry (Diane) Gohn of Winter Haven, Florida, their son David (Courtney Daudlin) Gohn of Winter Haven and daughter, Ivy Gohn of Winter Haven; and daughter, Robyn (Roger Popp) Gohn Farrar of Jackson, her son Jacob Farrar, in the Marine Corps at Great Lakes, Illinois, and daughter Kylie Farrar of Jackson.
