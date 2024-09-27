Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police

A Columbia restauranteur who was the subject of a nationwide police dragnet is reported to have surrendered to officers Thursday.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain said Crystal Umfress, 43 of 4803 Gillespie Bridge, Columbia, was arrested by an investigator in connection to her latest felony charges that relate to the 2023 burning of Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant at Kennett.

Umfress is in police custody at the Butler County jail.

36th Judicial District Circuit Court Presiding Judge Kacey Lee Proctor Tuesday found her guilty of failure to appear in court to answer to previous charges, revoked the initial bond, issued an arrest warrant for Umfress and set her new bond at $100,000 cash only.

The order included a nationwide extradition range.

Umfress is accused of second-degree arson and is the alleged mastermind of the 2023 burning of Kennett’s Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, according to court records.

She is alleged to have paid an unnamed co-conspirator approximately $1,500 to hire alleged arsonist Kerry Raymond, 41, of Gideon, to burn the building. Raymond is charged with second-degree arson for his role in the blaze.