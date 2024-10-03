All sections
RecordsSeptember 29, 2024

Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police

Fugitive Restauranteur Surrenders in Kennett Arson Case Crystal Umfress, a Columbia restauranteur linked to the 2023 arson of Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant in Kennett, has surrendered to police. Facing multiple felony charges, she is now in custody.

Delta Dunklin Democrat
story image illustation
Crystal Umfress
Crystal Umfress

A Columbia restaurateur who was the subject of a nationwide police dragnet is reported to have surrendered to officers Thursday, Sept. 26.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain said Crystal Umfress, 43, of 4803 Gillespie Bridge, Columbia, was arrested by an investigator in connection to her latest felony charges that relate to the 2023 burning of Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant in Kennett.

Umfress is in police custody at the Butler County jail.

36th Judicial District Circuit Court Presiding Judge Kacey Lee Proctor on Sept. 24 found her guilty of failure to appear in court to answer to previous charges, revoked the initial bond, issued an arrest warrant for Umfress and set her new bond at $100,000 cash only.

The order included a nationwide extradition range.

Umfress is accused of second-degree arson and is the alleged mastermind of the 2023 burning of Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, according to court records.

She is alleged to have paid an unnamed co-conspirator approximately $1,500 to hire alleged arsonist Kerry Raymond, 41, of Gideon to burn the building. Raymond is charged with second-degree arson for his role in the blaze.

Raymond’s image was seen on Lupita’s in-house surveillance video splashing liquid accelerants inside the building and attempting to ignite the blaze with a crudely-fashioned homemade detonator, perhaps a rigged canine shock collar, according to reports.

Circuit Court Associate Judge John Spielman on Wednesday, Sept. 18, issued a no-bond arrest warrant with a 2,500-mile extradition range for Umfress, after Jain charged her with a laundry list of new felonies in a separate case, according to reports.

In addition to the second-degree arson charge related to the Lupita’s blaze, Jain charged Umfress with two counts of felony filing false documents and three counts of felony forgery, court records indicate.

She is accused of having masqueraded as elected officials and others, including a Dunklin County CPA, in efforts to gain personal information and attempts to have the state revoke competitors' liquor licenses.

Kennett businessman Juan Toscano, whose family owns the Lupita’s building, Wednesday, Sept. 25, offered a $2,500 reward to anyone who knew Umfress’ location and her subsequent arrest.

“I need justice,” Toscano told the Delta Dunklin Democrat. “She framed me in a conspiracy that never happened.”

Umfress is or was the co-owner of Casa Maria’s Mexican Cantina in south Columbia. The restaurant’s liquor license was suspended by the state earlier this year.

Umfress is represented by Stoddard County attorney Russ Oliver, Jain said.

crime
