U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni on Friday, Dec. 6, granted former Cape Girardeau City Councilman Rhett Pierce's request for an extension to file pre-trial motions.

Prior Southeast Missourian reporting stated Pierce was arrested by state law enforcement on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of drug trafficking. Pierce was federally indicted on one count of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm Oct. 1.

According to the judge's order, Pierce's attorney had not been able to "completely review" and discuss the discovery in Pierce's case because of their "workload commitments". The document states Pierce's attorney requested a 45-day extension for them to complete the review and file any pre-trial motions if needed.