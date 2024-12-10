All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 10, 2024

Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case

Former Cape Girardeau Councilman Rhett Pierce receives a 45-day extension to file pre-trial motions in his federal case involving drug and firearm charges, as his attorney needs more time to review the case discovery.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce

U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni on Friday, Dec. 6, granted former Cape Girardeau City Councilman Rhett Pierce's request for an extension to file pre-trial motions.

Prior Southeast Missourian reporting stated Pierce was arrested by state law enforcement on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of drug trafficking. Pierce was federally indicted on one count of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm Oct. 1.

According to the judge's order, Pierce's attorney had not been able to "completely review" and discuss the discovery in Pierce's case because of their "workload commitments". The document states Pierce's attorney requested a 45-day extension for them to complete the review and file any pre-trial motions if needed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"For the reasons stated, the Court finds that to deny the Defendant’s request for an extension of 45 days would deny counsel for Defendant the reasonable time necessary to complete effective investigation and to determine whether pretrial motions need to be filed, taking into account the exercise of due diligence," the judge's order states. "The Court further finds that the ends of justice served by granting Defendant’s request for additional time outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendant in a speedy trial."

On Oct. 21, Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming and Assistant Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Attorney Christopher C. Shelton filed a request for discovery that sought the production of statements of witnesses, the request for notice of alibi witnesses and the request for disclosure of the federal rules of criminal procedure.

According to the document, Pierce was given until Tuesday, Jan. 21, to file pre-trial motions or to give notice he would not be filing any motions.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 9
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Co...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wid...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy