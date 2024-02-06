All sections
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024

Fire report 9-28-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. responded to multiple calls on Sept. 25-26, including medical assists, hazardous conditions, and fire alarms. Key incidents occurred on Boxwood Drive, South Kingshighway, and Sheridan Drive.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

September 25

• Medical assists were made at 7 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 3:13 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:12 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 7:59 p.m. on North Frederick Street.

• At 10:12 a.m., hazardous condition call on Sheridan Drive.

• At 12:04 p.m., fire alarm on South Mount Auburn Road.

• At 1:37 p.m., fire alarm on South Ellis Street.

September 26

• Medical assists were made at 6:09 a.m. on Linden Street; 4:24 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:44 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; and 8:21 p.m. on Longview Drive.

• At 4:44 p.m., hazardous condition call on Jefferson Avenue.

