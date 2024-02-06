Fire report 9-28-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

September 25

• Medical assists were made at 7 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 3:13 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:12 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 7:59 p.m. on North Frederick Street.

• At 10:12 a.m., hazardous condition call on Sheridan Drive.

• At 12:04 p.m., fire alarm on South Mount Auburn Road.