RecordsSeptember 25, 2024

Fire report 9-26-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department logs multiple medical assists, fire alarms, and hazardous condition calls on September 23-24. Key incidents include alarms on Linden Street and Lowes Drive.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

September 23

• Medical assists were made at 1:25 a.m. on Whitener Street; 9:19 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 1:27 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:07 p.m. on North Main Street; and 4:36 p.m. on North Park Avenue.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 6:47 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 7:51 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue.

• At 1:27 p.m., fire alarm on Linden Street.

September 24

• Medical assists were made at 4:50 p.m. on South Hanover Street.

• At 4 a.m., fire alarm on Lowes Drive.

• At 11:19 a.m., fire alarm on Saint Francis Drive.

• At 6:30 p.m., hazardous condition call on South Main Street.

