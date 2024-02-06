Fire report 9-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
September 23
• Medical assists were made at 1:25 a.m. on Whitener Street; 9:19 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 1:27 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:07 p.m. on North Main Street; and 4:36 p.m. on North Park Avenue.
• Hazardous condition calls were made at 6:47 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 7:51 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue.
• At 1:27 p.m., fire alarm on Linden Street.
September 24
• Medical assists were made at 4:50 p.m. on South Hanover Street.
• At 4 a.m., fire alarm on Lowes Drive.
• At 11:19 a.m., fire alarm on Saint Francis Drive.
• At 6:30 p.m., hazardous condition call on South Main Street.
