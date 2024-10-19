All sections
RecordsOctober 19, 2024

Fire report 10-19-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department tackled multiple incidents from October 16-17, including medical assists, fire alarms, commercial fires, a water rescue, and hazardous conditions across the city.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 16

• Medical assists were made at 6:43 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 8:20 a.m. at Independence and William streets; 10:38 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 5:40 p.m. on North Main Street.

• At 7:58 a.m., fire alarm on Doctors Park Drive.

• At 8:53 a.m., commercial fire on North Spring Avenue.

• At 9:32 a.m., fire alarm at North West End Boulevard and North Louisiana Avenue.

• At 10:46 a.m., fire alarm on Linden Street.

• At 11:01 a.m., water rescue at Shawnee Parkway and South Fountain Street.

• At 11:50 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.

• At 1:39 p.m., commercial fire on Themis Street.

• At 2:03 p.m., commercial fire on South Silver Springs Road.

• At 3:41 p.m., hazardous condition on Broadway.

• At 8 p.m., fire alarm on Show Me Center Drive.

Oct. 17

• Medical assists were made at 7:04 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 9:45 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:21 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 3:36 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 4:25 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; 6:46 p.m. on Themis Street.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 11:38 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 3:01 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue.

• At 8:54 a.m., fire alarm on South Ellis Street.

• At 4:34 p.m., fire alarm on North Main Street.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

