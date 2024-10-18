Fire report 10-18-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Oct. 16
• Medical assists were made at 6:43 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 8:20 a.m. at Independence and William streets; 10:38 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; and 5:40 p.m. on North Main Street.
• At 7:58 a.m., fire alarm on Doctors Park Drive.
• At 8:53 a.m., commercial fire on North Spring Avenue.
• At 9:32 a.m., fire alarm at North West End Boulevard and North Louisiana Avenue.
• At 10:46 a.m., fire alarm on Linden Street.
• At 11:01 a.m., water rescue at Shawnee Parkway and South Fountain Street.
• At 11:50 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.
• At 1:39 p.m., commercial fire on Themis Street.
• At 2:03 p.m., commercial fire on South Silver Springs Road.
• At 3:41 p.m., hazardous condition on Broadway.
• At 8 p.m., fire alarm on Show Me Center Drive.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.