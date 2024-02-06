All sections
RecordsAugust 29, 2020

Diebold - 60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Diebold
Calvin and Evelyn Diebold of Kelso, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 with a dinner hosted by their children.

Diebold and the former Evelyn Sater were married Aug. 13, 1960, at St. Ambrose Church in Chaffee, Missouri.

They have five children, Deborah (Dru) Wright, Rebecca (Dale) Kluesner, Elizabeth (Eddie) Martin, Mitchell (Holly) Diebold and Theresa (Ryan) LeGrand. They have 15 grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan) Wright Fields, Christopher (Angela) Wright, Justin (Jessica) Kluesner, Arica (Josh) Kluesner Eftink, Landon (Hayle) Kluesner, Scott (Taylor) Martin, Tracy Martin, Jennifer Martin Best, Christian Diebold, Kahri Diebold, Caleb Diebold, Tristan LeGrand, Heidi LeGrand, Isaac LeGrand and Ehren LeGrand. They also have 18 great-grandchildren.

