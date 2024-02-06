Diebold - 60 years

Calvin and Evelyn Diebold of Kelso, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 with a dinner hosted by their children.
Diebold and the former Evelyn Sater were married Aug. 13, 1960, at St. Ambrose Church in Chaffee, Missouri.
They have five children, Deborah (Dru) Wright, Rebecca (Dale) Kluesner, Elizabeth (Eddie) Martin, Mitchell (Holly) Diebold and Theresa (Ryan) LeGrand. They have 15 grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan) Wright Fields, Christopher (Angela) Wright, Justin (Jessica) Kluesner, Arica (Josh) Kluesner Eftink, Landon (Hayle) Kluesner, Scott (Taylor) Martin, Tracy Martin, Jennifer Martin Best, Christian Diebold, Kahri Diebold, Caleb Diebold, Tristan LeGrand, Heidi LeGrand, Isaac LeGrand and Ehren LeGrand. They also have 18 great-grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.