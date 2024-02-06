Cynthia Perry was sentenced Monday, Oct. 7, to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to striking her ex-husband with a car, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Perry, 45, of Frohna faced charges of domestic assault before it was updated to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after her ex-husband, John David Perry, died of injuries relating to being struck by the car in November. According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, Perry was also at the center of a stabbing death in 2011.

"In 2011, Cynthia Perry was at the center of the stabbing death of a man named Walter Claar, who she was dating at the time," the Southeast Missourian article states. "The document explained that the man who stabbed Claar was the boyfriend of Cynthia Perry's (then Ussery's) daughter. (Then-Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Morley) did not press charges on the grounds that the stabbing was protected by Missouri's 'Castle Doctrine'."