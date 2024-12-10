Judge Robert Horack of the 33rd Judicial Circuit Court denied the issuance of a temporary restraining order for renovation on parts of the West Park Mall following an injunction court case Monday, Dec. 9, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Businesses representing the Drury family joined plaintiff Timothy Drury, who requested the injunction on behalf of a family trust. They claimed that allowing mall property owners River City Centre LLC to build at 211-219 Silver Springs Road, block or alter the ring and access roads at the mall, or build on other non-permissible areas would cause the plaintiff immediate irreparable harm.

Attorneys Gerard Carmody and Richard Steele argued in favor of Drury and the businesses RAD Investments, RAD Properties and DSW Development Corp., respectively. Attorney John Steffens, meanwhile, presented the case of River City Centre LLC. Drury and River City Centre part-owner Lucas Haley each took the stand to answer questions. The case lasted some four and a half hours.

Drury and the plaintiffs' attorneys argued that building over the access roads would be a violation of the original agreement for the site as determined by Charles Drury Sr. and original mall owners May Centers of Cape Inc in 1980. They also said work on certain portions of land would be on a non-buildable landscaping area, something that no previous developer had done before.

“It says non-buildable landscape area, and to this day what is on them is grass and trees,” Drury said.