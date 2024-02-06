A water main break near the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant triggered a citywide boil water advisory Monday, Dec. 9, affecting thousands of people in Cape Girardeau.

A City of Cape Girardeau email states the water main break has been repaired, but the city remains under a boil water advisory until test results come back on or before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to the email, the boil water advisory was widened from it's scope of 14,000 homes in the city to becoming a citywide advisory at around 8:33 a.m. Monday. Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings told the Southeast Missourian the widened range of the advisory was because of where the water main break occurred.

"It (the water main) is one of the main lines leaving the water plants, so it feeds most of the water in the system," Ridings said.

He said the advisory first was for 14,000 homes they were trying to contain and making sure they had reserves. Ridings said that when the break happened, Alliance "cut back" the high-service pumps that pump out to the city's distribution system.

He said they realized a break had occurred when the water flow had "jumped" from around 3,000 gallons to 7,000 gallons a minute.

"A couple hours later, looking into it, we decided to issue it for citywide, because it wasn't contained real fast, and the water in this pressure zone ends up feeding the rest of the pressure zones in the water system," Ridings said.