NewsDecember 6, 2024

City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting

The City of Cape Girardeau will honor former Mayor Harry Rediger at a City Council meeting Dec. 16. The community is invited to celebrate his life and contributions with his family and local leaders.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Mayor Harry Rediger does not use his gavel while closing his first City Council meeting April 9, 2010, as city manager Scott Meyer reacts.
Mayor Harry Rediger does not use his gavel while closing his first City Council meeting April 9, 2010, as city manager Scott Meyer reacts.Southeast Missourian file

The City of Cape Girardeau will recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at the next City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at City Hall.

Rediger, 86, died of cancer Sept. 22.

Rediger served eight years as mayor, from 2010 to 2018. Rediger — who managed the JCPenney store in Cape Girardeau for 20 years — was active in the community as a member of organizations and serving on various boards, including Southeast Missouri University Foundation, Red Cross Board of Directors, Cape West Rotary, Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Most recently, he was serving on the Transportation Trust Fund 7 committee.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, the city is inviting the community to join them for remarks from local leaders at City Hall as they celebrate Rediger's life with his family.

The newsletter states the regular council meeting will directly follow the celebration.

