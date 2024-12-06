Rediger served eight years as mayor, from 2010 to 2018. Rediger — who managed the JCPenney store in Cape Girardeau for 20 years — was active in the community as a member of organizations and serving on various boards, including Southeast Missouri University Foundation, Red Cross Board of Directors, Cape West Rotary, Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Most recently, he was serving on the Transportation Trust Fund 7 committee.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, the city is inviting the community to join them for remarks from local leaders at City Hall as they celebrate Rediger's life with his family.

The newsletter states the regular council meeting will directly follow the celebration.