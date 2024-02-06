T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala

A Jackson-based information technology company has been honored for industry longevity at the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala on Dec. 4 in Beverly Hills, California.
T. Robin Cole III, president and CEO of The Rite Group, traveled to Beverly Hills to represent the company. His father founded The Rite Group in 1967.
Cole’s company bested eight others to win the Industry Longevity Award. The Rite Group had also been nominated for the best Midwestern company.
There were 25 award winners out of 2,000 finalist nominees. Attendees came from as far as Australia, Brazil and Europe.
“I admit it was shocking because there were 2,000 nominees and it’s so unlikely to expect that you might be chosen,” Cole said. “… I’m surprised I didn’t need oxygen after they called my name.”
The function was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom with entertainment provided by comedian Jay Leno and basketball star Magic Johnson. Finalists walked a red carpet to the dinner.
“They didn't just have one world-class entertainer, they had two. For a country boy from Southeast Missouri, it was phenomenal to attend,” Cole said. “… There isn’t anything else in information technology that is anything close to this event.”
He said the finalists were among the best in the information technology and cybersecurity industries. Nominees were top performers for managed service providers (MSPs) in the digital cyber services industry.
“It reflects in the most positive way on the team from The Rite Group,” Cole added. “… To be at that level, our team places our clients first in each and everything that we do.”
Cole received a golden, funnel-shaped award to commemorate his company’s achievement. The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards will be an annual event moving forward.
The Rite Group provides information technology services to small and mid-sized businesses in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
