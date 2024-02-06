All sections
NewsDecember 10, 2024

T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala

The Rite Group, a Jackson-based IT firm, won the Industry Longevity award at the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
T. Robin Cole III, left, president of The Rite Group information technology company, displays the industry longevity award his company won at the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Award Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Beverly Hills, California. With him is Danny Jenkins, founder of the cybersecurity firm ThreatLocker.
T. Robin Cole III, left, president of The Rite Group information technology company, displays the industry longevity award his company won at the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Award Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Beverly Hills, California. With him is Danny Jenkins, founder of the cybersecurity firm ThreatLocker.Courtesy T. Robin Cole III

A Jackson-based information technology company has been honored for industry longevity at the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala on Dec. 4 in Beverly Hills, California.

T. Robin Cole III, president and CEO of The Rite Group, traveled to Beverly Hills to represent the company. His father founded The Rite Group in 1967.

Cole’s company bested eight others to win the Industry Longevity Award. The Rite Group had also been nominated for the best Midwestern company.

There were 25 award winners out of 2,000 finalist nominees. Attendees came from as far as Australia, Brazil and Europe.

“I admit it was shocking because there were 2,000 nominees and it’s so unlikely to expect that you might be chosen,” Cole said. “… I’m surprised I didn’t need oxygen after they called my name.”

The function was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom with entertainment provided by comedian Jay Leno and basketball star Magic Johnson. Finalists walked a red carpet to the dinner.

“They didn't just have one world-class entertainer, they had two. For a country boy from Southeast Missouri, it was phenomenal to attend,” Cole said. “… There isn’t anything else in information technology that is anything close to this event.”

He said the finalists were among the best in the information technology and cybersecurity industries. Nominees were top performers for managed service providers (MSPs) in the digital cyber services industry.

“It reflects in the most positive way on the team from The Rite Group,” Cole added. “… To be at that level, our team places our clients first in each and everything that we do.”

Cole received a golden, funnel-shaped award to commemorate his company’s achievement. The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards will be an annual event moving forward.

The Rite Group provides information technology services to small and mid-sized businesses in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

