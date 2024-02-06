T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala

A Jackson-based information technology company has been honored for industry longevity at the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala on Dec. 4 in Beverly Hills, California.

T. Robin Cole III, president and CEO of The Rite Group, traveled to Beverly Hills to represent the company. His father founded The Rite Group in 1967.

Cole’s company bested eight others to win the Industry Longevity Award. The Rite Group had also been nominated for the best Midwestern company.

There were 25 award winners out of 2,000 finalist nominees. Attendees came from as far as Australia, Brazil and Europe.

“I admit it was shocking because there were 2,000 nominees and it’s so unlikely to expect that you might be chosen,” Cole said. “… I’m surprised I didn’t need oxygen after they called my name.”