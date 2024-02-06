Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee

Missouri's 8th District congressman has been reappointed to lead the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

The House's Republican Steering Committee announced the reappointment Monday, Dec. 9.

Smith, who has represented the 8th District for more than a decade, welcomed the news.

“We have before us a tremendous opportunity and a responsibility to deliver for working families and small businesses across America who are crying out for relief after four years of rising prices and crippling economic uncertainty. That begins by building on the success of the 2017 Trump tax cuts and working with President Trump to ensure American workers, families, farmers, and small businesses do not see their taxes go up at the end of next year," he said in a statement. "The Ways and Means Committee will be the tip of the spear in advancing policies that grow the economy, increase wages, create jobs and bring more of our neighbors into the workforce, lower the costs of goods and services, expand access to affordable health care in rural America and for seniors, and set our nation on a firmer economic footing. This will include combatting the unfair trade practices of foreign competitors like China that threaten American workers and manufacturers and holding those nations accountable. We will use all the tools of trade to help get fairer treatment for American workers and our farmers."