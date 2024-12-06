All sections
Story Sponsored By Jaycee ToyboxJaycee Toybox
Sponsored Story
NewsDecember 6, 2024

Sponsored content: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees Children's Toybox is a nonprofit that brings Christmas joy to children in need through community support and events. With more than 400 homes served last year, it highlights the spirit of giving and unity.

story image illustation
Tiffany Brosey
Tiffany Brosey

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees Children's Toybox is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing toys to children who otherwise would not have a Christmas. Throughout the year, the Cape Jaycees host events to raise money for the annual ToyBox event.

Tiffany Brosey, chairperson of the Jaycees ToyBox, works tirelessly to coordinate the process from the initial application process all the way through delivery night, ensuring that the Cape Jaycees provide a little bit of Christmas magic to those who need it most.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together, regardless of religion, political views, race or gender as one for the same cause, to ensure every child can experience the Christmas spirit,” Brosey said. Last year, the Cape Jaycees delivered to more than 400 homes, making a difference in more than 1,000 children’s lives.

Our community comes together each year, working together to make these children feel special during the holidays. From the Salvation Army’s help with applications to Cape Auto Sales' generous van donation for delivery night, and the local businesses who set out donation boxes each year, the Jaycees ToyBox continues to share the true reason for the season.

“To play such a magical character is so rewarding," Brosey tells the Southeast Missourian. "We’re Santa’s helpers.”

Tax-deductible monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

Toy donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian offices.

For volunteer opportunities or questions on how to help, please email Tiffany Brosey at Tiffany@theprintingco.biz.

Story Tags
Community
sponsored content
Story Sponsorsponsor logoJaycee Toybox
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

