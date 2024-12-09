Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory

The City of Cape Girardeau has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 14,000 homes and businesses because of a large water main break near the Cape Rock Water Plant. Registered affected addresses received text or other notifications about the advisory Monday morning, Dec. 9.
According to the city's website, customers should expect lower water pressure during this time and are asked to boil and cool any water before drinking. Results from water testing should be available within 48 hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.