The water main break near the Cape Rock Water Plant has been repaired as the city remains under a boil water advisory until test results come back on or before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, a 14-inch cast iron water main broke near the Cape Rock Water Plant causing customers near the break to lose water this morning. Their service has been restored.

The email states customers' water pressure should now be stable, but some customers could experience "reddish brown" or "milky white" water because of water changing directions or changes in pressure. The announcement states that running water for a "few extra minutes" should resolve the problems.