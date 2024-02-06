The water main break near the Cape Rock Water Plant has been repaired as the city remains under a boil water advisory until test results come back on or before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, a 14-inch cast iron water main broke near the Cape Rock Water Plant causing customers near the break to lose water this morning. Their service has been restored.
The email states customers' water pressure should now be stable, but some customers could experience "reddish brown" or "milky white" water because of water changing directions or changes in pressure. The announcement states that running water for a "few extra minutes" should resolve the problems.
“We know how disruptive these boil advisories can be for everyone at home, and also for our local businesses, schools, and medical facilities,” Mayor Stacy Kinder states in the email. “We are very grateful for our outstanding team of staff and partners for repairing the main so quickly and working with our customers.”
For future information regarding the current boil water advisory stay tuned at www.semissourian.com.
