Births 9/5/19

Glueck

Son to Mitchell and Lane Glueck of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Name, Brooks Lane. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Glueck is the former Lane Matthews, daughter of Greg and Barb Matthews of Fair Grove, Missouri and Willa Moser and K.C. Copeland of Jackson. Glueck is the son of Kevin and Joy Glueck of Kelso, Missouri and Barbara Glueck of Jackson.

Gramlisch

Son to Dakota Lee Gramlisch and Bayleigh Alexis Gentry of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Name, Maxwell Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Gramlisch is the son of Kevin and Penny Gramlisch of Chaffee. He works at Capital Sand Proppants, LLC.

Sindle

Son to Justin Michael and Amber Marie Sindle of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Name, Jamison Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sindle is the former Amber Burnham, daughter of Harold and Sharon Weisbrod Jr., of Perryville, Missouri. She works for the Department of Health and Senior Services for the State of Missouri. Sindle is the son of Vanetta Sindle of Sikeston and the late Steve Sindle. He works at Missouri Delta Hospital.

McGuire

Daughter to Brent and Brittany McGuire of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center,3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Name, Reagan Jordan. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child. Mrs. McGuire is the daughter of Mark and Shelly Dohogne of Scott City. McGuire is the son of Jay and Theresa McGuire of Jackson.

Ferrell

Daughter to Matthew Bryan and Alison Lynn Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Name, Hollis Vail. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Alison Martin, daughter of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathlogist at Landmark Hospital. Ferrell is the son of Larry Ferrell of Jackson and Pat Holley of Jackson. He is an attorney with Johnson, Schneider and Ferrell Law Firm.

Bell

Son to Cody Wayne and Maria Nicole Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 p.m. Monday, Aug,. 19, 2019. Name, Evan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bell is the former Maria Davis, daughter of David Davis of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Sally Ramsey of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a dental hygienist at Jackson Dental. Bell is the son of Mike and Donna Bell of Cape Girardeau. He is a dentist at Jackson Dental.

McMinn

Son to Garrett Neal and Calie Janine McMinn of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Name, Griffin Neal. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. McMinn is the former Calie Burns, daughter of Greg and Heather Burns of Marble Hill, Missouri. McMinn is the son of Mardale and Cathy McMinn of Patton. He is tech support manager at Stitch It International.