Births 9/5/19

Son to Mitchell and Lane Glueck of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Name, Brooks Lane. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Glueck is the former Lane Matthews, daughter of Greg and Barb Matthews of Fair Grove, Missouri and Willa Moser and K.C. Copeland of Jackson. Glueck is the son of Kevin and Joy Glueck of Kelso, Missouri and Barbara Glueck of Jackson.
Son to Dakota Lee Gramlisch and Bayleigh Alexis Gentry of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Name, Maxwell Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Gramlisch is the son of Kevin and Penny Gramlisch of Chaffee. He works at Capital Sand Proppants, LLC.
Son to Justin Michael and Amber Marie Sindle of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Name, Jamison Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sindle is the former Amber Burnham, daughter of Harold and Sharon Weisbrod Jr., of Perryville, Missouri. She works for the Department of Health and Senior Services for the State of Missouri. Sindle is the son of Vanetta Sindle of Sikeston and the late Steve Sindle. He works at Missouri Delta Hospital.
Daughter to Brent and Brittany McGuire of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center,3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Name, Reagan Jordan. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child. Mrs. McGuire is the daughter of Mark and Shelly Dohogne of Scott City. McGuire is the son of Jay and Theresa McGuire of Jackson.
Daughter to Matthew Bryan and Alison Lynn Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Name, Hollis Vail. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Alison Martin, daughter of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathlogist at Landmark Hospital. Ferrell is the son of Larry Ferrell of Jackson and Pat Holley of Jackson. He is an attorney with Johnson, Schneider and Ferrell Law Firm.
Son to Cody Wayne and Maria Nicole Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 p.m. Monday, Aug,. 19, 2019. Name, Evan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bell is the former Maria Davis, daughter of David Davis of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Sally Ramsey of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a dental hygienist at Jackson Dental. Bell is the son of Mike and Donna Bell of Cape Girardeau. He is a dentist at Jackson Dental.
Son to Garrett Neal and Calie Janine McMinn of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Name, Griffin Neal. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. McMinn is the former Calie Burns, daughter of Greg and Heather Burns of Marble Hill, Missouri. McMinn is the son of Mardale and Cathy McMinn of Patton. He is tech support manager at Stitch It International.
Daughter to Garrett Wayne and Cassie LeAnne Garner of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Name, Leah Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Garner is the former Cassie Strothcamp. She is the daughter of Jonette Strothcamp of Zalma, Missouri. She is self-employed. Garner is the son of Rick and Brenda Garner of Zalma. He is a self-employed farmer.
Twins to Christopher Edward and Kayla Heaven Michelle Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Daughter Aria Sage was born at 9:01 p.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Son Silas Wayne was born at 9:03 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces. First children. Mrs. Jones is the former Kayla Phelps, daughter of Sonny and Bobbie Phelps of Cape Girardeau and Teresa and Timothy Headley of Lufkin, Texas. Jones is the son of Cosby Jones of Cape Girardeau and Debbie Schrum of Chaffee, Missouri.
Daughter to David Declan and Madison Karol Dawson Palen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Name, Emmarie Saoirse. Weight, 9 pounds 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dawson Palen is the daughter of James "Rick" and Sally Palen of Cape Girardeau and Karol and John Woods of Las Vegas. Mr. Dawson Palen is the son of Declan and Bernie Dawson of Dublin, Ireland.
Son to Austen Lee McCaig and Micah Unique Treadwell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Name, Austen Lee Treadwell-McCaig II. Weight, 5 pounds 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Treadwell is the daughter of Johnnie and Adreinne Treadwell of Cape Girardeau. McCaig is the son of Jennifer Morgan of Cape Girardeau. He works at Hamburger Express.
Daughter to Diane Maret and Clinton McClard of Chaffee, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 7:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Name, Elizabeth Abigail. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Maret is the daughter of Lynn Etherton. McClard is the son of Marilyn McClard. He is a pool installer.
Daughter to Jarod and Kayla Brooks of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Name, Isabella Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Brooks is employed by Red Lobster.
Son to Adam and Cora Hahs of Daisy, Southeast Hospital, 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Name, Coleson Linn. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Hahs is the daughter of Gary Brotherton of Ellis Grove, Illinois, and the late Trish Brotherton of Patton, Missouri. She works for the Oak Ridge School District. Hahs is the son of Jeff Hahs and Anita Hahs of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Fronabarger Concreters Inc.