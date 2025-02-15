Births 2-15-25

Riley

Son to Spencer Andrew and Emma Riley of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Name, Colson Reid. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Riley is the former Emma Ferrell, daughter of Floyd and Karen Ferrell of Sikeston. She is an accountant with Floyd's Equipment. Riley is the son of Chuck Riley of Carrollton and the late Jenny Riley. He is a salesman with Pioneer Seed.

Simmons

Son to Justin Aubrey and Ashley Marie Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Name, Atlas Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Simmons is the former Ashley Alley, daughter of Gary Alley and Lana McAnulty of Sikeston. She is a hair stylist at Concepts Styling Salon. Simmons is the son of Michele and Wayne Williams of Falkville, Alabama, and the late Jeffrey Simmons. He is HVAC technician with Aggressive Developments.