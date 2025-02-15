Births 2-15-25

Riley
Son to Spencer Andrew and Emma Riley of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Name, Colson Reid. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Riley is the former Emma Ferrell, daughter of Floyd and Karen Ferrell of Sikeston. She is an accountant with Floyd's Equipment. Riley is the son of Chuck Riley of Carrollton and the late Jenny Riley. He is a salesman with Pioneer Seed.
Simmons
Son to Justin Aubrey and Ashley Marie Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Name, Atlas Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Simmons is the former Ashley Alley, daughter of Gary Alley and Lana McAnulty of Sikeston. She is a hair stylist at Concepts Styling Salon. Simmons is the son of Michele and Wayne Williams of Falkville, Alabama, and the late Jeffrey Simmons. He is HVAC technician with Aggressive Developments.
Hodgkiss
Son to Konner Matthew Hodgkiss and Bailey Ann Fraser of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Name, Kyson Shane. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Fraser is the daughter of Lucas Fraser and Dusti Fraser of Scott City. Hodgkiss is the son of Alicia Ring and Kenny Hodgkiss of Sikeston. He works for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Burger
Son to Nicholas Gerard and Amber Nicole Burger of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Name, Collin James. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Burger is the former Amber Schlosser, daughter of Tim Schlosser and Gail Rockett of Scott City and Tim and Lisa McConnell of Scott City. She is the branch manager of Commerce Bank. Burger is the son of Jim and Robin Kindle of Sikeston and Bobby and Julie Burger of Scott City. He is the president of Commerce Bank.
