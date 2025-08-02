All sections
February 8, 2025

Birth 2-8-25

Lucas and Jessica Keip of Cape Girardeau welcomed twin sons at Saint Francis Medical Center on Dec. 30, 2024. Theodore Lukas and Arthur Alexander are their first children.

Keip

Twin sons to Lucas and Jessica Keip of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Theodore Lukas was born at 12:46 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Arthur Alexander was born at 12:52 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First and second sons. Mrs. Keip is the former Jessica Baldwin, daughter of Alexander Baldwin of St. Charles and Michelle Baldwin. She is a forensic scientist at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory. Keip is the son of Sherry Keip of Mount Vernon, Illinois, and the late Mike Keip. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

