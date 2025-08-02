Birth 2-8-25

Twin sons to Lucas and Jessica Keip of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Theodore Lukas was born at 12:46 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Arthur Alexander was born at 12:52 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First and second sons. Mrs. Keip is the former Jessica Baldwin, daughter of Alexander Baldwin of St. Charles and Michelle Baldwin. She is a forensic scientist at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory. Keip is the son of Sherry Keip of Mount Vernon, Illinois, and the late Mike Keip. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University.