Births 9/5/17

Son to Doltin Robert and Rebeka Kayle Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Name, Odin Zane Robert. Weight, 6 pounds 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Rebeka Chapman, daughter of Katrina Holston and Harley Chapman of Marble Hill.
Son to Malinda Raye Matlock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Matlock is the daughter of Stephen Matlock of Cape Girardeau and Carla Trowbridge-Williams of Oran, Missouri.
Daughter to Adam Jacob and Valerie Marie Seyer of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Samantha Joan. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Seventh child, sixth daughter. Mrs. Seyer is the former Valerie LeGrand, daughter of Bill and Teresa LeGrand of Kelso, Missouri. She is a preschool teacher's aide at St. Augustine School in Kelso. Seyer is the son of Walter and Kathy Seyer of Kelso. He is a business analyst with WW Wood Products.
Son to Thomas Jabor Thornton and Nicolette Jasmine Bird of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Kanye' Nolen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Bird is the daughter of Nicole Bird of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Hospital Housekeeping Systems at Saint Francis Medical Center. Thornton is the son of Mary Underwood of Malden, Missouri, and Mardia Jones of Clarkton, Missouri. He is employed by Ruby Tuesday's.
Daughter to Seth Lee and Elizabeth Amy Merriman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Brynlee Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Merriman is the former Elizabeth Bonner, daughter of Sandy Bonner of Cape Girardeau. She is practice manager and a registered nurse at Women's Healthcare of Ferguson Medical Group. Merriman is the son of Lloyd and Sheryl Merriman of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a territory manager for U.S. Foods.
Son to William Christopher and Brittany Ann Murray of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Name, Fisher Christopher-James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Murray is the former Brittany Hendrix, daughter of James and Leslie Hendrix of Jackson. She is a waitress trainer at Cracker Barrel. Murray is the son of Mable Murray of Bell City, Missouri, and Vidal Sauceda of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed in shipping at Menards.
Daughter to Brennan Patrick and Amanda Danielle Scheeter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Name, Emersyn Sloane. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Scheeter is the former Amanda Holshouser, daughter of Joy Hill and Greg Hill of Jackson and the late David Holshouser. Scheeter is the son of Toni Scheeter and Vaughn Scheeter of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Alex and Jessica Ann Espinoza of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Name, Rhemi Arquet. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Espinoza is the former Jessica Rigdon, daughter of Vince and Cindy Rigdon of Jackson. She is an accountant at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Espinoza is the son of Melesio and Kimberly Espinoza of Cape Girardeau. He is employed in the warehouse at Nearly Perfect Shoes.
