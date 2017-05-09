Births 9/5/17

Martin

Son to Doltin Robert and Rebeka Kayle Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Name, Odin Zane Robert. Weight, 6 pounds 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Rebeka Chapman, daughter of Katrina Holston and Harley Chapman of Marble Hill.

Matlock

Son to Malinda Raye Matlock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Matlock is the daughter of Stephen Matlock of Cape Girardeau and Carla Trowbridge-Williams of Oran, Missouri.

Seyer

Daughter to Adam Jacob and Valerie Marie Seyer of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Samantha Joan. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Seventh child, sixth daughter. Mrs. Seyer is the former Valerie LeGrand, daughter of Bill and Teresa LeGrand of Kelso, Missouri. She is a preschool teacher's aide at St. Augustine School in Kelso. Seyer is the son of Walter and Kathy Seyer of Kelso. He is a business analyst with WW Wood Products.

Thornton

Son to Thomas Jabor Thornton and Nicolette Jasmine Bird of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Name, Kanye' Nolen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Bird is the daughter of Nicole Bird of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Hospital Housekeeping Systems at Saint Francis Medical Center. Thornton is the son of Mary Underwood of Malden, Missouri, and Mardia Jones of Clarkton, Missouri. He is employed by Ruby Tuesday's.