Births 9/28/17

Daughter to Jamie Andrew and Callie Marie Pinkston of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Name, Presley Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pinkston is the former Callie Kielhofner, daughter of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. She is a lending assistant with First State Bank and Trust. Pinkston is the son of Jim and Jill Pinkston of Benton, Missouri. He is a production manager at Havco.
Son to Christopher Anthony and Kayla Marie Stockton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Isaiah Christopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stockton is the former Kayla Petzoldt, daughter of Mary and Wes Scaggs of Paducah, Kentucky, and Craig and Patti Petzoldt of Jackson. Stockton is the son of Eric and Teresa Welch of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Stockton are employed by SIC Investments.
Son to Michael Anthony Macklin and Dalaisha Reshai Smith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Montana Harris. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Shirley Hull of Cape Girardeau and the late Jerry Owens.
Son to Michael David and Alison Louise Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Michael Dalton. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Alison Kitchen, daughter of Quintin Small of Sikeston and the late LaDonna Small and Steve and Amanda Kitchen of Sikeston. Williams is the son of Mike and Judy Williams of Matthews, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Williams are employed by Unilever Ice Cream.
Daughter to Vincent C. Eckert and Alexandria C. Cross of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Winry Ellouise. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Cross is the daughter of Bernadette Cross and Lloyd Cross of Fruitland. Eckert is employed by BioKyowa.
Son to Bryan Douglas and Julie Anne Glosemeyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Bryson Donald. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Glosemeyer is the former Julie Essner, daughter of Donald and Clara Essner of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul School. Glosemeyer is the son of Bill and Nancy Glosemeyer of Cape Girardeau. He is a manufacturing manager with Manac Trailers USA.
Daughter to Markita L. Dugan of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Kamilah Yvonne. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. She is employed by Boost Mobile.
Son to Nicholas Daniel and Alicia Louise Hotop of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Ethan Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hotop is the former Alicia Thomure, daughter of Michael and Teresa Thomure of Carl Junction, Missouri. She is an accountant with TG Missouri Corp. Hotop is the son of Dan and Sue Hotop of Perryville. He works in member services with Citizens Electric.
