Births 9/28/17

Pinkston

Daughter to Jamie Andrew and Callie Marie Pinkston of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Name, Presley Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pinkston is the former Callie Kielhofner, daughter of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. She is a lending assistant with First State Bank and Trust. Pinkston is the son of Jim and Jill Pinkston of Benton, Missouri. He is a production manager at Havco.

Stockton

Son to Christopher Anthony and Kayla Marie Stockton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Isaiah Christopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stockton is the former Kayla Petzoldt, daughter of Mary and Wes Scaggs of Paducah, Kentucky, and Craig and Patti Petzoldt of Jackson. Stockton is the son of Eric and Teresa Welch of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Stockton are employed by SIC Investments.

Macklin

Son to Michael Anthony Macklin and Dalaisha Reshai Smith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Montana Harris. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Shirley Hull of Cape Girardeau and the late Jerry Owens.

Williams

Son to Michael David and Alison Louise Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Name, Michael Dalton. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Alison Kitchen, daughter of Quintin Small of Sikeston and the late LaDonna Small and Steve and Amanda Kitchen of Sikeston. Williams is the son of Mike and Judy Williams of Matthews, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Williams are employed by Unilever Ice Cream.