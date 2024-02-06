Births 9/26/19

Son to Joshua and Rebecca Gaspard of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Name, Winston Kash. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Gaspard is the daughter of Bonnie Schlitt of Oran, Missouri, and Mike Kennedy of Tennessee. She is a babysitter. Gaspard is the son of Gena Clemens of Sedgewickville and Adam Gaspard of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Gator's Small Engine Repair.
Daughter to Tristan and Alissa Newell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:24 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Name, Paisley Joe. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Newell is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Sean Bomar of Jackson. Newell is the son of Tara Koehler and Ike Newell of Marble Hill. He is employed by Luhr Brothers.
Daughter to Matthew Gerald and Paige Clarissa Reinagel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Name, Kate Josephine. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Reinagel is the former Paige Schumer, daughter of Tom and Debbie Schumer of Jackson. She is an outpatient physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Reinagel is the son of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. He is an inpatient physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Manniyah Goodwin of Charleston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 8:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Daharus Tyrese. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth son. Goodwin is the daughter of Annie Armstrong and Miranda Goodwin of Sikeston. She works at Crossroad.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.