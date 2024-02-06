All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 26, 2019

Births 9/26/19

Son to Joshua and Rebecca Gaspard of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Name, Winston Kash. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Gaspard is the daughter of Bonnie Schlitt of Oran, Missouri, and Mike Kennedy of Tennessee. She is a babysitter. Gaspard is the son of Gena Clemens of Sedgewickville and Adam Gaspard of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Gator's Small Engine Repair...

Southeast Missourian

Gaspard

Son to Joshua and Rebecca Gaspard of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Name, Winston Kash. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Gaspard is the daughter of Bonnie Schlitt of Oran, Missouri, and Mike Kennedy of Tennessee. She is a babysitter. Gaspard is the son of Gena Clemens of Sedgewickville and Adam Gaspard of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Gator's Small Engine Repair.

Newell

Daughter to Tristan and Alissa Newell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:24 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Name, Paisley Joe. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Newell is the daughter of Kia Bowen and Sean Bomar of Jackson. Newell is the son of Tara Koehler and Ike Newell of Marble Hill. He is employed by Luhr Brothers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Reinagel

Daughter to Matthew Gerald and Paige Clarissa Reinagel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Name, Kate Josephine. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Reinagel is the former Paige Schumer, daughter of Tom and Debbie Schumer of Jackson. She is an outpatient physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Reinagel is the son of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. He is an inpatient physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Smith

Son to Manniyah Goodwin of Charleston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 8:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Daharus Tyrese. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth son. Goodwin is the daughter of Annie Armstrong and Miranda Goodwin of Sikeston. She works at Crossroad.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy