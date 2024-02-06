Births 9-21-23

Pemberton

Son to Kirsten Paige Pemberton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Name, Jacob Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Pemberton is the former Kirsten Maloney, daughter of Patricia Pengiel and David Pengiel of Marble Hill.

Guilliams

Daughter to Caleb Austin and Madison Alline Guilliams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Name, Hattie Kathleen. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Guilliams is the former Madison Hackett, daughter of Rod and Kelly Hackett of Boaz, Kentucky. She is a registered dental hygienist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Guilliams is the son of Roger and Libby Guilliams of Whitewater. He is self-employed, the owner of K&F Insulation.

Hudspeth

Son to William Wayne Hudspeth and Kaitlyn Renee Daniels of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Name, Colten Leon. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Daniels is the daughter of Angela Orange of Anna, Illinois. She is a patient representative at Southeast Orthopedics. Hudspeth is the son of Diana Helton of Villa Ridge, Illinois. He is a mechanic with Kagmo.

Collins

Daughter to Justin Ray and Jackie Marie Collins of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Name, Sylvia Marie Adell. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Collins is the former Jackie Fulton, daughter of Harold Fulton and Margie Fulton of Patton, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Collins is the son of Denis Collins and Sharon Collins of Jackson. He is a maintenance work with Delta Companies.