Births 9-21-23

Son to Kirsten Paige Pemberton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Name, Jacob Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Pemberton is the former Kirsten Maloney, daughter of Patricia Pengiel and David Pengiel of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Caleb Austin and Madison Alline Guilliams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Name, Hattie Kathleen. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Guilliams is the former Madison Hackett, daughter of Rod and Kelly Hackett of Boaz, Kentucky. She is a registered dental hygienist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Guilliams is the son of Roger and Libby Guilliams of Whitewater. He is self-employed, the owner of K&F Insulation.
Son to William Wayne Hudspeth and Kaitlyn Renee Daniels of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Name, Colten Leon. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Daniels is the daughter of Angela Orange of Anna, Illinois. She is a patient representative at Southeast Orthopedics. Hudspeth is the son of Diana Helton of Villa Ridge, Illinois. He is a mechanic with Kagmo.
Daughter to Justin Ray and Jackie Marie Collins of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Name, Sylvia Marie Adell. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Collins is the former Jackie Fulton, daughter of Harold Fulton and Margie Fulton of Patton, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Collins is the son of Denis Collins and Sharon Collins of Jackson. He is a maintenance work with Delta Companies.
Daughter to Taylor Ryan and Victoria Brooke Jacobs of Bernie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Name, Ellyonna Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Jacobs is the former Victoria Sayre, daughter of Lisa Tucker and Sam Sayre of Dexter, Missouri. She works for the Bernie School District. Jacobs is the son of Rose Jacobs and Lawrence Jacobs of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Specialty Products.
Son to Gary Wayne and Miranda Layne Davis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Name, Garpr. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth son. Mrs. Davis is the former Miranda Doran. She is a stay-at-home mom. Davis is a mechanic at Roy's Auto & Tire.
Son to Albert Jay Lewis Jr. and Ashleigh Paige Smithey of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Name, Aveion Jeor. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth son. Smithey is the daughter of Rob Smithey and Marcey Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. She works for Rhodes. Lewis is the son of Albert Jay Lewis of Champaign, Illinois, and Dorris Currie of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Dohrn Transfer.
Son to Lance Richard and Maria Elaine Duncan of Scott City, 2:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Name, Samuel Isaac. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Duncan is the former Maria Lett, daughter of Ken and Dorothy Lett of Scott City. She is a register nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Duncan is the son of Ricky and Bonnie Duncan of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a warehouse lead with Ideallic Enterprises.
