Births 9/21/17

Son to Rodney Dean and Amanda Mae Cook of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Gordon Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Cook is the former Amanda Seabaugh, daughter of Roger and LaWanna Seabaugh of Leopold. Cook is the son of Lyndall and Terri Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Ron and Janice White of Marble Hill. He is owner and operator of Welker Pump Service.
Daughter James Terry and Olga Alexandria Hasting of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Lily Katherine. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hasting is the former Olga Grigery. Hasting is the son of Tammy Hasting and Terry Hasting of Troy, Missouri.
Son to Jack Tyler Huskey and Miranda Renee Grim of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:54 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Nathan Jay. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Grim is the daughter of Orville Lee Grim Jr. of Fenton, Missouri, and Christina Danielle Grim of Jackson. Huskey is the son of Jack Ian Huskey and Jennifer Joe Huskey of Delta. He is employed by Huttig Building Supplies.
Son to Jon Tyler Hendrix and Taylor Renee Moore of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Grayson Ross. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Moore is the daughter of Laura Wright of Jackson and Nicolas Moore of Oak Ridge. Hendrix is the son of Tonia Hendrix and Johnny Hendrix of Pocahontas.
Daughter to Joseph Johnson Caldwell and Tara Alexandria Rose Alsup of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Zailey Athena. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Alsup is the daughter of Crystal McMackin of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jeff McMackin of Canalou, Missouri. Caldwell is the son of Conrad Caldwell and Teresa Caldwell of Benton.
Daughter to Matthew Thomas and Rachelle Lynn Grojean of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Adalynn Marie Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Grojean is the former Rachelle Meier, daughter of Yukondra and Kaci Schearf of Advance, Missouri. Grojean is the son of Teresa and Jack Breeden of Sikeston, Missouri, and Anthony Grojean of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Johnathan Michael and Brooke Nicole Hobbs of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:54 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Anberlin Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hobbs is the former Brooke Davault, daughter of Theresa Davault and Robert Davault of Grassy, Missouri. Hobbs is the son of Teresa Kohl and Randy Hobbs of Sedgewickville. He is employed by Foltz Construction.
