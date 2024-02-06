Births 9/21/17

Cook

Son to Rodney Dean and Amanda Mae Cook of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Gordon Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Cook is the former Amanda Seabaugh, daughter of Roger and LaWanna Seabaugh of Leopold. Cook is the son of Lyndall and Terri Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Ron and Janice White of Marble Hill. He is owner and operator of Welker Pump Service.

Hasting

Daughter James Terry and Olga Alexandria Hasting of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Lily Katherine. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hasting is the former Olga Grigery. Hasting is the son of Tammy Hasting and Terry Hasting of Troy, Missouri.

Huskey

Son to Jack Tyler Huskey and Miranda Renee Grim of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:54 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Name, Nathan Jay. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Grim is the daughter of Orville Lee Grim Jr. of Fenton, Missouri, and Christina Danielle Grim of Jackson. Huskey is the son of Jack Ian Huskey and Jennifer Joe Huskey of Delta. He is employed by Huttig Building Supplies.