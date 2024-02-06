Births 9/20/17

Daughter to Garrett Wade and Courtney Elizabeth Stevens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Macy Jo. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Stevens is the former Courtney Cox, daughter of Kevin and Karen Cox of Jackson. Stevens is the son of Brad and Deedee Stevens of Jackson. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Zach Tyler Mays and Hailey Michelle Cloar of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Name, Addyson Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cloar is the former Hailey Cash, daughter of Debra Kemp of Newbern, Tennessee, and Richie Cash of Dyer, Tennessee. She is a teacher. Cloar is the son of Denise Cobb and Randy Cloar of Union City, Tennessee. He is a field technician with Charter.
Daughter to Trevin Cole Taylor and Taylor Rose Shell-Taylor of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:04 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Name, Hadley May. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Shell-Taylor is the daughter of Neal Shell of Advance, Missouri, and Debbie Rhodes of Cape Girardeau. Taylor is the son of Danny Taylor and Tracy Taylor of Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is employed by Nestle Purina.
Daughter to Steven James and Kelly Joggerst of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Name, Kate Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Joggerst is the former Kelly Hoene, daughter of Ken and Dawn Hoene of Shelbyville, Illinois. She is a pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Joggerst is the son of Terry and Diana Joggerst of St. Louis. He is a cardiologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Nathan Joel and Danielle Kylie Revelle of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:31 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Name, River Joel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Revelle is the former Danielle Welker, daughter of Jason and Christy Welker of Patton. Revelle is the son of Clyde and Mavis Revelle of Patton. He is employed by Mississippi Lime Co.
Daughter to David Vader Alberson and Amanda Renee' James of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Name, Elaina Pansy-Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth daughter. James is the daughter of Bonnie James and Eddy James of Jackson. Alberson is the son of Brenda Gaines of Dexter, Missouri, and Michael Alberson of Avon Park, Florida.
Daughter to Dontay D. and Latoya Monique Clark of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Name, Taya Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Latoya Mixon, daughter of Tonya Wilson of Charleston, Missouri, and Lennies McFerren of Paris, Tennessee. She is an order filler at Do It Best Corp. Clark is the son of Lois Clark of Charleston and Donald Clark of Sikeston. He is an operator with Alan Wire Co.
Daughter to Paul and Caroline Giles Herdman of Chesterfield, Missouri, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Name, Corinne Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Caroline is the daughter of Tom and Mary Giles of Cape Girardeau. She is a pediatric dentist in St. Louis. Paul is the son of Dave and Pat Herdman of Youngstown, Ohio. He is vice president of the software company inContact.
