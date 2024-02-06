Births 9/20/17

Stevens

Daughter to Garrett Wade and Courtney Elizabeth Stevens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Macy Jo. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Stevens is the former Courtney Cox, daughter of Kevin and Karen Cox of Jackson. Stevens is the son of Brad and Deedee Stevens of Jackson. He is self-employed.

Cloar

Daughter to Zach Tyler Mays and Hailey Michelle Cloar of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Name, Addyson Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cloar is the former Hailey Cash, daughter of Debra Kemp of Newbern, Tennessee, and Richie Cash of Dyer, Tennessee. She is a teacher. Cloar is the son of Denise Cobb and Randy Cloar of Union City, Tennessee. He is a field technician with Charter.

Taylor

Daughter to Trevin Cole Taylor and Taylor Rose Shell-Taylor of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:04 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Name, Hadley May. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Shell-Taylor is the daughter of Neal Shell of Advance, Missouri, and Debbie Rhodes of Cape Girardeau. Taylor is the son of Danny Taylor and Tracy Taylor of Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is employed by Nestle Purina.

Joggerst

Daughter to Steven James and Kelly Joggerst of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Name, Kate Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Joggerst is the former Kelly Hoene, daughter of Ken and Dawn Hoene of Shelbyville, Illinois. She is a pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Joggerst is the son of Terry and Diana Joggerst of St. Louis. He is a cardiologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.