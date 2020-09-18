Births 9/18/20

Pickens

Son to Matthew and Kelsea Pickens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Jonathan David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Pickens is the daughter of Rick Chappelle and Darla Chappelle of Carmi, Illinois. She is a first-grade teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Pickens is the son of David Pickens and Sarah Pickens of Cape Girardeau. He works for Inter Rail Systems.

Turner

Son to Christopher Turner and Ashleigh Sauceda of Scott City, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Name, Kason Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Sauceda is the daughter of Ronnie and Barbara Skaggs of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mother. Turner is the son of Josie Turner and Betty Wilson of Sikeston. He is a farmhand.

Pogue

Son to Mitchell Pogue and Kali Penrod of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Name, Maverick William. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Penrod is the daughter of Jessica Cambron of Onaway, Michigan, and William Penrod of Jackson. She works for Ultimate Air in Cape Girardeau. Pogue is the son of Tony Pogue and Christy Pogue of Jackson. He is employed by Pajco.