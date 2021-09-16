Births 9/16/21

Simmons

Son to William Ray Simmons and April Cherie Fulton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Name, Legend Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Fulton is the former April Rosenthal. She works at Casey's. Simmons is the son of Jimmy and Laura Simmons of Phoenix, Arizona. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.

Bendick

Daughter to Tyler John Bendick and Bailey Mae Hutson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Name, Wynonah Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Hutson is the daughter of Frankie Dale Hutson Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, and Laura Lea Kelton of Sikeston, Missouri. Bendick is the son of John Steven Bendick and Eliska Kinney of Buffalo, New York, and Crystal Melinda and Jimmy Ray Simmons of Cocoa, Florida. He works for Goodyear in Sikeston.

Freeman

Son to Gabrielle Nicole Freeman of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Name, Draven Allen Paul. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Freeman is the daughter of Sherri Freeman and Delbert Freeman of Dongola.