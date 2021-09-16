Births 9/16/21

Son to William Ray Simmons and April Cherie Fulton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Name, Legend Ray. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Fulton is the former April Rosenthal. She works at Casey's. Simmons is the son of Jimmy and Laura Simmons of Phoenix, Arizona. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Tyler John Bendick and Bailey Mae Hutson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Name, Wynonah Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Hutson is the daughter of Frankie Dale Hutson Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, and Laura Lea Kelton of Sikeston, Missouri. Bendick is the son of John Steven Bendick and Eliska Kinney of Buffalo, New York, and Crystal Melinda and Jimmy Ray Simmons of Cocoa, Florida. He works for Goodyear in Sikeston.
Son to Gabrielle Nicole Freeman of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Name, Draven Allen Paul. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Freeman is the daughter of Sherri Freeman and Delbert Freeman of Dongola.
Daughter to Zachary Tyler and Chancellor Afton Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Name, Ivory Afton. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Chancellor Elfrink, daughter of Patti and Dan Elfrink of Whitewater. Smith is the son of Erica Smith of Cape Girardeau. He is a driver with UPS.
Daughter to Chris Glenn and Jessi Leigh Moore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:16 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Name, Haisley Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Moore is the former Jessi Waddle, daughter of Randy and Gleni Waddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a real estate agent with eXp Realty. Moore is the son of Garry and Grace Moore of Whitewater. He works for Moore Mechanical Contracting.
Daughter to Cashus Christian and Lisa Marie Kinney of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Name, Bella Mae. Weight 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kinney is the former Lisa Young, daughter of Carolyn and Rickey Smith of Oran and Mark and Phyllis Young of Oran. She is employed by Alliance Bank of Oran. Kinney is the son of Sarah and Cash Kinney of Benton, Missouri. He works for Cauble Enterprises.
Daughter to John Paul Maret and Dazie Elivia Renshaw of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:06 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Name, Jozie Annalee. Weight 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Renshaw is the daughter of Mary Russell Renshaw of Thebes. Maret is the son of Starla Monahan of Thebes. He works at Procter & Gamble.
