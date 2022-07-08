Births 8/7/22

Twin daughters to Cale Landon and Ashley Kay Regelsperger of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Laynie Renee was born at 6:13 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Alyssa Kay was born at 6:38 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds. First children. Mrs. Regelsperger is the former Ashley Bachmann, daughter of Renee and Dan Bachmann of Perryville. She is a speech-language pathologist with the Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) School District. Regelsperger is the son of Mike and Sue Regelsperger of Perryville. He is a laborer/equipment operator with Clifton Excavating LLC.
Son to Dalton Lane LeDure and Britney Marie Koenig of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022. Name, Lane Michael. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Koenig is the daughter of Joseph L. Koenig of Frohna, Missouri, and Nicole Zoellner of Jackson. She works for Comfort Keepers. LeDure is the son of Kenneth LeDure and Teisha Mayberry of Scott City. He is employed by O'Reilly's.
Daughter to Justin Wilson and Meagan Ruby Paige Wooten of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:52 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022. Name, Levvie Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter.
Twins to Jacob Michael and Macy Nicole Westrich of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, July 22, 2022. Son, Kip Michael, was born at 11:34 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Daughter, Delia Ann, was born at 11:44 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds. Second daughter and first son. Mrs. Westrich is the former Macy Miller, daughter of Jeff Seyer and April Seyer of Oak Ridge. She is employed by Guardian Land Title. Westrich is the son of Michael and Dana Westrich of Jackson and Jackie Gartland of Wentzville, Missouri. He works for Alan Wire.
Son to Jesse Kyle and Sydney Christina Perkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022. Name, Everett Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perkins is the former Sydney Raymond, daughter of Matt and Patty Raymond of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Perkins is the son of Steve and Laura Perkins of Cape Girardeau. He works for First Tire and Wheel.
Son to Justin Lee Staggs and Sarah Elizabeth Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:32 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Name, Noah Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Williams is the daughter of Sandy and Ricardo Gonzalez of Sikeston. She is an esthetician at True Skin Esthetics. Staggs is the son of Connie and Donald Plunk of Sikeston.
Son to Curtis Ryan and Britney Paige Ackman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Name, Kai Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ackman is the former Britney Schott, daughter of Cindy (Tom) Swigonski of Cape Girardeau and Jeff (Angie) Schott of Kelso, Missouri. She is a first-grade teacher with the Jackson School District. Ackman is the son of Janet Ackman of Jackson. He is a physical education and health teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Son to Bahiron Leonel Figueroa and KateLen Marie Headrick of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Name, Bahiron Leonel Jr. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, first son. Headrick is the daughter of Misty Headrick and Antwone Johnson of Cape Girardeau. She works at Parkview State School. Figueroa is the son of Rosa Figueroa and Leonel Figueroa of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Son to Blake Robert Crane and Aliah Marie Delgado of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022. Name, Brooks Alexander Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Delgado is the daughter of Sarah Robertson of Anna, Illinois, and Joey Delgado of Hoffman, Illinois. She is employed by JR's Centre, Inc. Crane is the son of Jenny Clanahan of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Independent Living Services.
