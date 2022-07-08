Births 8/7/22

Regelsperger

Twin daughters to Cale Landon and Ashley Kay Regelsperger of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Laynie Renee was born at 6:13 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Alyssa Kay was born at 6:38 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds. First children. Mrs. Regelsperger is the former Ashley Bachmann, daughter of Renee and Dan Bachmann of Perryville. She is a speech-language pathologist with the Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) School District. Regelsperger is the son of Mike and Sue Regelsperger of Perryville. He is a laborer/equipment operator with Clifton Excavating LLC.

LeDure

Son to Dalton Lane LeDure and Britney Marie Koenig of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022. Name, Lane Michael. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Koenig is the daughter of Joseph L. Koenig of Frohna, Missouri, and Nicole Zoellner of Jackson. She works for Comfort Keepers. LeDure is the son of Kenneth LeDure and Teisha Mayberry of Scott City. He is employed by O'Reilly's.

Wilson

Daughter to Justin Wilson and Meagan Ruby Paige Wooten of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:52 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022. Name, Levvie Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter.

Westrich

Twins to Jacob Michael and Macy Nicole Westrich of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, July 22, 2022. Son, Kip Michael, was born at 11:34 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Daughter, Delia Ann, was born at 11:44 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds. Second daughter and first son. Mrs. Westrich is the former Macy Miller, daughter of Jeff Seyer and April Seyer of Oak Ridge. She is employed by Guardian Land Title. Westrich is the son of Michael and Dana Westrich of Jackson and Jackie Gartland of Wentzville, Missouri. He works for Alan Wire.