Births 8-6-23

Daughter of Jeremy Allen Cox and Chelsea Renee Davis of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023. Name, Gabriella Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Davis works at Gilster Mary Lee Corporation. Cox works as a chemical technician at TG Missouri.
Son to Gabriel Shawn and Morgan Elizabeth Kielhofner of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023. Name, Kasen Shawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kielhofner is the daughter of Tim and Stephanie Grigsby of West Frankfort, Illinois. She works in marketing at Electronic Support Systems. Kielhofner is the son of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri. He works for Kielhofner Farms.
Daughter to Caden Miguel McClearn and Diamond Lea Paige Whitworth of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023. Name, Blakelyn Renea. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Whitworth is the daughter of Stephanie Gamblin of Scott City and Eric Medley of Rockview, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. McClearn is the son of Anna Renae McClearn of Jackson and Joey Rosrio of Clarksville, Tennessee. He works at Pavestone.
Daughter to Jameson Jeffrey and Melanie Renee Moore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:55 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023. Name, Bristol Leann. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Kevin and Shana Lacey of Scott City. She is a teacher with Scott County R-IV Schools. Moore is the son of Darren Rodgers and Cindy Rodgers, both of Whitewater. He is a HVACR/pipefitter with ANW Refrigeration.
Daughter to Jacob Alan Kubelka-Peck and Brooklyn Elizabeth Chappell of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023. Name, Kennady Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Chappell is the daughter of Debbie Chappell of Sikeston, Missouri. Kubelka-Peck is the son of Greg and Kelly Peck of Maryville, Illinois, and Caryl Behmoras of Branford, Connecticut. He works for Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Son to Brandon Keith and Geri Ann Johnson of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023. Name, Lane Timothy. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Geri Ellis. She works for Shawnee School District 84. Johnson works for Roark Trucking.
Son to Kristen Loreda Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 a.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023. Name, Hezekiah Asher. Weight, 6 poounds, 10 ounces. Third son. Long is the former Kristen Davault and is the daughter of Loreda Storie of Chaffee, Missouri, and Raymond Storie of Marble Hill. She works at Community Counseling Center.
Daughter to Henry Lee Norris and Casey Lee Hebrock of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:23 a.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023. Name, Ember Le'Ann Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Hebrock is the daughter of Jennifer Hebrock and Chuck Hebrock, both of Scott City. Norris is the son of Henry Norris and Virginia Norris, both of Millersville. He works in construction.
Daughter to Nicholas and Cambree Pfau of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:01 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Name, Daisy Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Pfau is the daughter of Andrew and Layna Kirchner of Jackson. Pfau is the son of Ken and Monica Pfau of Jackson. He is a firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue.
