Births 8-6-23

Cox

Daughter of Jeremy Allen Cox and Chelsea Renee Davis of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023. Name, Gabriella Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Davis works at Gilster Mary Lee Corporation. Cox works as a chemical technician at TG Missouri.

Kielhofner

Son to Gabriel Shawn and Morgan Elizabeth Kielhofner of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023. Name, Kasen Shawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kielhofner is the daughter of Tim and Stephanie Grigsby of West Frankfort, Illinois. She works in marketing at Electronic Support Systems. Kielhofner is the son of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri. He works for Kielhofner Farms.

McClearn

Daughter to Caden Miguel McClearn and Diamond Lea Paige Whitworth of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023. Name, Blakelyn Renea. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Whitworth is the daughter of Stephanie Gamblin of Scott City and Eric Medley of Rockview, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. McClearn is the son of Anna Renae McClearn of Jackson and Joey Rosrio of Clarksville, Tennessee. He works at Pavestone.

Moore

Daughter to Jameson Jeffrey and Melanie Renee Moore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:55 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023. Name, Bristol Leann. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Kevin and Shana Lacey of Scott City. She is a teacher with Scott County R-IV Schools. Moore is the son of Darren Rodgers and Cindy Rodgers, both of Whitewater. He is a HVACR/pipefitter with ANW Refrigeration.