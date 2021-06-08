Births 8/6/21

Daughter to Derek Clemons Gant and Lena Leanne Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Name, Shay-Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Watkins is the daughter of Vicki Gordon of Oran, Missouri. Watkins and Gant are both employed by Steak-n-Shake restaurant.
Daughter to William Jackson and Amy Shirrell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:32 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. Name, Ivory Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Shirrell is the daughter of Katherine Shirrell and David Shirrell of Jackson. Jackson is the son of Carla Newkirk of Jackson and Robert Jackson of Alton, Illinois.
Twin sons to Ombra Clay Dockery and Natasha Nicole Carson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, July 12, 2021. Na'Xavier Makai was born at 12:44 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Na'Vander Khari was born at 12:45 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth and sixth sons. Carson is the daughter of Virgie Carson of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Carson is the son of Patricia Dockery and Victor Dockery of Cape Girardeau. Carson and Dockery both work for U-Haul.
Son to Matthew and Heather Sewing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021. Name, Kaden Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sewing is the daughter of Leslie Rhodes of Jackson and Joe Ward of Oak Ridge. Sewing is the son of Debbie Sewing and Tom Sewing of Jackson. He is employed at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Christopher Lee Reis and Lora Elaine Limbert of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021. Name, Cohen Christopher. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Seventh child, fourth son. Limbert is the former Lora Miller, daughter of Dave and Patty Blankenship of Galena, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Reis is the son of Edward and Linda Reis of Robinson, Illinois. He is a physician with Regional Brain & Spine, LLC.
Son to Mac Shane and Rikki Lanae Sadler of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021. Name, Liam David. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Sadler is the former Rikki Robison, daughter of Sandy and Jerry Robison of Scott City. She is a direct support professional with Grace Reliant Health Services.
Daughter to Robert and Katherine Lange of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Name, Merritt Eleanor. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Lange is the daughter of Patty Burrus of Cape Girardeau. She works at Belladona Salon and Spa. Lange is the son of Jerry and Kaye Lange of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by Beck's Hybrids.
Son to Tyson and Gloria Stoverink of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:49 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Name, Porter West. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stoverink is the daughter of Don and Lois Westlake of St. Peters, Missouri. She is a dietitian with the Jackson School District. Stoverink is the son of Jim and Susie Stoverink of Jackson. He is a teacher at Nell Holcomb School.
Daughter to James and Sheri Cabral of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:53 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Name, Sylvie James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cabral is the daughter of Mario Grippo and Doris Grippo of Cape Girardeau. She is a photography studio owner. Cabral is the son of Linda Cabral and Bob Cabral of Patton, Missouri. He owns a tree service.
Son to Adrian Albino and Crystal Villanueva of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:12 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Cruz Adrian. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Villanueva is the daughter of Marsha Redfearn of Greenville, Missouri, and Chip Moore of McClure, Illinois. She is employed by the Scott City School District. Albino is the son of Sebastian Albino and Porfiria Cruz of Mexico. He works at El Acapulco restaurant.
