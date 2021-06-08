Births 8/6/21

Gant

Daughter to Derek Clemons Gant and Lena Leanne Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Name, Shay-Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Watkins is the daughter of Vicki Gordon of Oran, Missouri. Watkins and Gant are both employed by Steak-n-Shake restaurant.

Jackson

Daughter to William Jackson and Amy Shirrell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:32 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. Name, Ivory Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Shirrell is the daughter of Katherine Shirrell and David Shirrell of Jackson. Jackson is the son of Carla Newkirk of Jackson and Robert Jackson of Alton, Illinois.

Dockery

Twin sons to Ombra Clay Dockery and Natasha Nicole Carson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, July 12, 2021. Na'Xavier Makai was born at 12:44 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Na'Vander Khari was born at 12:45 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth and sixth sons. Carson is the daughter of Virgie Carson of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Carson is the son of Patricia Dockery and Victor Dockery of Cape Girardeau. Carson and Dockery both work for U-Haul.

Sewing

Son to Matthew and Heather Sewing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021. Name, Kaden Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Sewing is the daughter of Leslie Rhodes of Jackson and Joe Ward of Oak Ridge. Sewing is the son of Debbie Sewing and Tom Sewing of Jackson. He is employed at Procter & Gamble.

Reis

Son to Christopher Lee Reis and Lora Elaine Limbert of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021. Name, Cohen Christopher. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Seventh child, fourth son. Limbert is the former Lora Miller, daughter of Dave and Patty Blankenship of Galena, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Reis is the son of Edward and Linda Reis of Robinson, Illinois. He is a physician with Regional Brain & Spine, LLC.