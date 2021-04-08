Births 8/4/21

Gilliam

Son to Trevor Dewayne and Jenna Leigh Gilliam of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:29 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021. Name, Owen Dewayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Gilliam is the former Jenna Owen, daughter of Sonji Owen of Fruitland and the late Clifford Owen. Gilliam is the son of Larry Gilliam of Pell City, Alabama, and the late Cathy Gilliam. He works for TG Missouri.

Yount

Son to Travis Lee Yount and Faith Ann Hawkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021. Name, Matthew Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Hawkins is the daughter of Jennifer Hawkins of Kansas City, Missouri. Yount is the son of Julie Yount and Jeremy Speth. He is employed by Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Obermann

Daughter to Rhett Weston and Brooke Nicole Obermann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021. Name, Riley Waye. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Obermann is the former Brooke Glastetter, daughter of Shawn and Kim Glastetter of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Obermann is the son of Steve and Tammy Obermann of Cape Girardeau. He works for SEMO Ready Mix.

Davis

Daughter to Robert Scott and Tiffany Jane Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Marielle Dianna. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Tiffany Schlitt, daughter of Jim Schlitt of Jackson. She works for Ford and Sons Funeral Home. Davis is the son of Randy and Sue Davis of Jackson. He is a self-employed owner/operator.

Ditto

Daughter to Joshua Brian and Treena Sue Ditto of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Zoee. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Ditto is the former Treena Cruse, daughter of Gaylon and Goldie Cruise of Dongola, Illinois. Ditto is chief information officer for CDS Office Technologies.

Dush

Son to Jacob Allen Dush and Mika LeeAn Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Parker Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Dush works for Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority.