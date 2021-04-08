Births 8/4/21

Son to Trevor Dewayne and Jenna Leigh Gilliam of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:29 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021. Name, Owen Dewayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Gilliam is the former Jenna Owen, daughter of Sonji Owen of Fruitland and the late Clifford Owen. Gilliam is the son of Larry Gilliam of Pell City, Alabama, and the late Cathy Gilliam. He works for TG Missouri.
Son to Travis Lee Yount and Faith Ann Hawkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021. Name, Matthew Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Hawkins is the daughter of Jennifer Hawkins of Kansas City, Missouri. Yount is the son of Julie Yount and Jeremy Speth. He is employed by Greenbrier Companies Inc.
Daughter to Rhett Weston and Brooke Nicole Obermann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021. Name, Riley Waye. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Obermann is the former Brooke Glastetter, daughter of Shawn and Kim Glastetter of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Obermann is the son of Steve and Tammy Obermann of Cape Girardeau. He works for SEMO Ready Mix.
Daughter to Robert Scott and Tiffany Jane Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Marielle Dianna. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Tiffany Schlitt, daughter of Jim Schlitt of Jackson. She works for Ford and Sons Funeral Home. Davis is the son of Randy and Sue Davis of Jackson. He is a self-employed owner/operator.
Daughter to Joshua Brian and Treena Sue Ditto of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Zoee. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Ditto is the former Treena Cruse, daughter of Gaylon and Goldie Cruise of Dongola, Illinois. Ditto is chief information officer for CDS Office Technologies.
Son to Jacob Allen Dush and Mika LeeAn Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Parker Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Dush works for Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority.
Daughter to Brian Adam Neal and Erin Marcia Goettl of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Name, Alissa Monroe. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Goettl is the daughter of Laurie Goettl of Carbondale, Illinois. She is an assistant teacher with East Missouri Action Agency. Neal is the son of Lana Sue Neal of Seattle, Washington, and George Thomas Neal of Urbandale, Illinois.
Daughter to Jacob K. and Leslie C. Bell of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Name, Presley Elaine. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bell is the former Leslie Garris, daughter of Rodney and Debra Garris of Perryville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Bell is the son of Joe and Jenny Bell of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.
Son to Justin David Dailey and Katlyn Marie Yamnitz of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:46 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021. Name, Lincoln David. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Yamnitz is the daughter of David Yamnitz of Perryville and the late Karen Yamnitz. She is office manager for Therapy Solutions, LLC. Dailey is the son of David Dailey and Krista Dailey of Molino, Florida. He is a welder/fabricator with Lusto-Fab.
Son to James Eric and Whitney Leann Burton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:35 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Name, James Elliott. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burton is the former Whitney Vandeven, daughter of Ed and Lori Vandeven of Leopold, Missouri. She is marketing coordinator for the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Burton is the son of Pat and Tammie Burton of Sikeston, Missouri. He is the worship arts pastor at Cape First Church.
Daughter to Daymond Ryan and Jennifer Kay Rouggly of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Name, Adalynn Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Rouggly is the former Jennifer Roberts, daughter of Robin Wetzel of Van Buren, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mother. Rouggly is the son of Dennis Rouggly and Cheryl Myers of Jackson. He is the owner of All Types Construction.
Son to Nathan Allen and Chelsie Marie Litchfield of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Name, Judah Nathaniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Litchfield is the former Chelsie Colyer, daughter of Scott Colyer and Donna Colyer of Jackson. She is a billing clerk at New Vision Counseling. Litchfield is the son of Debbie Litchfield and Keith Litchfield of Jackson. He is a plant accountant at Buzzi Unicem USA.
