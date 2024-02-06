Births 8/31/17

Son to Taylor N. Stokes and Jessica L. Blackwell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:49 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Name, Corbin Taylor. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Blackwell is the daughter of Robert Blackwell Jr. of McClure, Illinois, and Tammy Nelson of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by J.C. Penney Salon. Stokes is the son of Roger Stokes of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He is employed by Drury Hotels.
Son to Garrett Michael and Emily Elizabeth Senciboy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. Name, Wyatt Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Senciboy is the former Emily Siebert, daughter of John and Gerry Siebert of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Senciboy is the son of Mike and Linda Senciboy of Chaffee. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.
Son to Derrick Ray and Rebecca Nicole Wilfong of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Duel Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Rebecca Pohlman, daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong of Sedgewickville. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.
Son to Luke Livingston and Ashley Nichole Green of Bell City, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:58 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Jackson Paul. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Green is the daughter of Paul and Angie Green of Bell City. She is a center aide with the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. Livingston is the son of Mark Livingston of Bell City and Tina Weakley of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a heavy-machine operator with Griffin Contracting.
Son to Allen Michael and Kristan Reed Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Jude Ezra. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Kristan Dohogne, daughter of Kenny Dohogne and Kim Dohogne of Delta. She is a teacher at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Seabaugh is the son of Jerry Seabaugh and Bessie Seabaugh of Delta. He is the supervisor of elections for Cape Girardeau County.
Daughter to Joshua Blaine and Ashley Virginia Koehler of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, Aug, 8, 2017. Name, Corbyn Raine. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Koehler is the former Ashley Raines, daughter of Alan and Cathy Raines of Scott City. She is the safe communications coordinator with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Koehler is the son of Dale and Lisa Williams of Jackson and Randy Koehler of Jackson. He is the IT manager for RHC Holding Corp.
Daughter to Tyler Anthony and Lindsey Elaine Clubb of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Name, Larsyn Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounce. First child. Mrs. Clubb is the former Lindsey Ostendorf, daughter of Rick and Tammy Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Community Day School. Clubb is the son of Bob and Jean Clubb of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Crader Distributing Co.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.