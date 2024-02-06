Births 8/31/17

Blackwell

Son to Taylor N. Stokes and Jessica L. Blackwell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:49 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Name, Corbin Taylor. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Blackwell is the daughter of Robert Blackwell Jr. of McClure, Illinois, and Tammy Nelson of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by J.C. Penney Salon. Stokes is the son of Roger Stokes of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He is employed by Drury Hotels.

Senciboy

Son to Garrett Michael and Emily Elizabeth Senciboy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. Name, Wyatt Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Senciboy is the former Emily Siebert, daughter of John and Gerry Siebert of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Senciboy is the son of Mike and Linda Senciboy of Chaffee. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.

Wilfong

Son to Derrick Ray and Rebecca Nicole Wilfong of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Duel Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Rebecca Pohlman, daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a pharmacy technician at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pam Wilfong of Sedgewickville. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.