Births 8/3/17

Squires

Son to Shain and Tayler Squires of Lilbourn, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Lincoln Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Squires is the former Tayler Sullenger, daughter of Karen Lively and Terry Sullenger of Lilbourn. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH Network. Squires is the son of Tammy Tarrants and Frankie Tarrants of Miner, Missouri. He is a welder with CTS.

Seagraves

Daughter to Julian Michael and Lindsey Rachelle Seagraves of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017. Name, Zaeleana Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seagraves is the former Lindsey Warren, daughter of Rodney Warren and Kimberly Warren of Oran. Seagraves is the son of Paula Guzman and Frankie Guzman of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Brown's Automotive Group at Dexter, Missouri.

Gadberry

Daughter to Hamilton Ford Gadberry and Cheyanne Yevon Shipman of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Name, Paisleigh Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Shipman is the daughter of Jennifer Graham of Advance. Gadberry is the son of Gary and Patty Gadberry of Advance. He is employed by Strobel Farms.