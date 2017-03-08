Births 8/3/17

Daughter to Shawn Patrick and Brittney Alexis Powderly of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Piper Elaine. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Powderly is the former Brittney Bennett, daughter of William and Stephanie Bennett of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Powderly is the son of Joe and Debbie Dennis of Chaffee and Patrick Powderly of Chaffee. He is a teacher at Chaffee High School.
Daughter to Charles A. Robinson and Oteasha D. Brandy of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:28 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017. Name, Ka'Shac Armoni. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third daughter. Brandy is the daughter of Sandra Pollard of Cape Girardeau. Robinson is the son of Shanie Robinson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sonic.
Son to Shain and Tayler Squires of Lilbourn, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017. Name, Lincoln Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Squires is the former Tayler Sullenger, daughter of Karen Lively and Terry Sullenger of Lilbourn. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH Network. Squires is the son of Tammy Tarrants and Frankie Tarrants of Miner, Missouri. He is a welder with CTS.
Daughter to Julian Michael and Lindsey Rachelle Seagraves of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017. Name, Zaeleana Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seagraves is the former Lindsey Warren, daughter of Rodney Warren and Kimberly Warren of Oran. Seagraves is the son of Paula Guzman and Frankie Guzman of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Brown's Automotive Group at Dexter, Missouri.
Daughter to Hamilton Ford Gadberry and Cheyanne Yevon Shipman of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Name, Paisleigh Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Shipman is the daughter of Jennifer Graham of Advance. Gadberry is the son of Gary and Patty Gadberry of Advance. He is employed by Strobel Farms.
