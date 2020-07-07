Births 7/7/20

Pace

Son to Eric Wesley and Rebecca Lynn Pace of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Wyatt Hendrix. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Pace is the former Rebecca Cantrell, daughter of Charlie and Stacey Cantrell of Advance. She is self employed. Pace is the son of Eric Pace of Brownwood, Missouri, and Cynthia Boester of Nashville, Illinois. He works for Nestle Purina.

Mayes

Son to Alex Clifton and Lauren Elizabeth Mayes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:26 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Hendrix Harris. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mayes is the former Lauren Burdin, daughter of Glenn Burdin of Sikeston and Vicki Burdin of O'Fallon, Illinois. She is manager at America Red Cross. Mayes is the son of Chuck and Ronda Mayes of Sikeston. He is a teacher with the Sikeston School District.

Abbott

Son to Dylan Lee and Lindsey Jo Abbott of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Name, Carter Terence. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Abbott is the former Lindsey Mayfield, daughter of Randy and Jan Mayfield of Sedgewickville and the late Carol Mayfield. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Abbott is the son of Harry and Jackie Abbott of Old Appleton. He works are Presort Inc.

Eftink

Daughter to Ryan David and Jessie Lee Eftink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Name, Tali Kae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Jessie Vavak, daughter of Johnny and Lori Vavak of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Eftink is the son of David and Doris Eftink of Oran, Missouri. He is owner of Smokin Brothers.

Compas

Daughter to Joshua Crawford and Kaley Michelle Compas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. Name, Carsen Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Compas is the former Kaley Chism, daughter of Kim and Talley Chism. She is a coder at Saint Francis Medical Center. Joshua is the son of Timothy and Beverly Compas of Cape Girardeau. He is a mechanic at Van Matre Buick GMC Cadillac.

Hahn

Son to Joshua David and Heather Marie Hahn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. Name, Hunter Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Hahn is the former Heather Adams, daughter of Allen and Mary Adams of St. Mary, Missouri. She is a bookkeeper with MFA. Hahn is the son of Kyle and Ann Hahn of Marble Hill. He is a welder at SEMO Tank/Baker Equipment Co.

Martin

Son to Michael Christopher and Katelyn Monique Martin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:17 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. Name, Jensen Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Martin is the former Katelyn Vance, daughter of Tim and Celine Vance of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher in the Jackson School District. Martin is the son of Jack and Mary Martin of Jackson. He is a principal in the Jackson School District.

Bailey

Daughter to Cory Isaac Bailey and Sierra Michelle Austin of Commerce, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Name, Everly Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Ms. Austin is the daughter of Joe Austin of Zalma, Missouri, and Shelly Lemons of Essex, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Bailey is the son of Bill and Susan Bailey of Commerce. He works for Pavestone.

Kuehn

Son to Brandon E. and Casey A. Kuehn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Name, Avett Earl. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kuehn is the former Casey Popp, daughter of Todd and Deb Alexander of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Kuehn is the son of Don and Myra Kuehn of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is an estimator with Manac Trailers.