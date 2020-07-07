Births 7/7/20

Son to Eric Wesley and Rebecca Lynn Pace of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Name, Wyatt Hendrix. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Pace is the former Rebecca Cantrell, daughter of Charlie and Stacey Cantrell of Advance. She is self employed. Pace is the son of Eric Pace of Brownwood, Missouri, and Cynthia Boester of Nashville, Illinois. He works for Nestle Purina.
Son to Alex Clifton and Lauren Elizabeth Mayes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:26 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Name, Hendrix Harris. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mayes is the former Lauren Burdin, daughter of Glenn Burdin of Sikeston and Vicki Burdin of O'Fallon, Illinois. She is manager at America Red Cross. Mayes is the son of Chuck and Ronda Mayes of Sikeston. He is a teacher with the Sikeston School District.
Son to Dylan Lee and Lindsey Jo Abbott of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Name, Carter Terence. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Abbott is the former Lindsey Mayfield, daughter of Randy and Jan Mayfield of Sedgewickville and the late Carol Mayfield. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Abbott is the son of Harry and Jackie Abbott of Old Appleton. He works are Presort Inc.
Daughter to Ryan David and Jessie Lee Eftink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Name, Tali Kae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Jessie Vavak, daughter of Johnny and Lori Vavak of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Eftink is the son of David and Doris Eftink of Oran, Missouri. He is owner of Smokin Brothers.
Daughter to Joshua Crawford and Kaley Michelle Compas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. Name, Carsen Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Compas is the former Kaley Chism, daughter of Kim and Talley Chism. She is a coder at Saint Francis Medical Center. Joshua is the son of Timothy and Beverly Compas of Cape Girardeau. He is a mechanic at Van Matre Buick GMC Cadillac.
Son to Joshua David and Heather Marie Hahn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. Name, Hunter Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Hahn is the former Heather Adams, daughter of Allen and Mary Adams of St. Mary, Missouri. She is a bookkeeper with MFA. Hahn is the son of Kyle and Ann Hahn of Marble Hill. He is a welder at SEMO Tank/Baker Equipment Co.
Son to Michael Christopher and Katelyn Monique Martin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:17 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020. Name, Jensen Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Martin is the former Katelyn Vance, daughter of Tim and Celine Vance of Kelso, Missouri. She is a teacher in the Jackson School District. Martin is the son of Jack and Mary Martin of Jackson. He is a principal in the Jackson School District.
Daughter to Cory Isaac Bailey and Sierra Michelle Austin of Commerce, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Name, Everly Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Ms. Austin is the daughter of Joe Austin of Zalma, Missouri, and Shelly Lemons of Essex, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Bailey is the son of Bill and Susan Bailey of Commerce. He works for Pavestone.
Son to Brandon E. and Casey A. Kuehn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Name, Avett Earl. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kuehn is the former Casey Popp, daughter of Todd and Deb Alexander of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Kuehn is the son of Don and Myra Kuehn of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is an estimator with Manac Trailers.
Son to Austin Tyler Miller and Melody Ann Cash of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Name, Vincent Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Cash is the daughter of Darren Cash of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Beth and Will Tanksley of Cape Girardeau. Miller is the son of Paula and Susan Moss of Scott City.
Daughter to Ernest Edward Whitaker Jr. and Shaneka Lynn Booth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Name, Eliana Faye. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter.
Twin son and daughter to William Dean Green and Chelsey Nicole Wren of Wappapello, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Son Hudson Dean was born at 8:02 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Daughter Hadley Irene was born at 8:04 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First children. Ms. Wren is the former Chelsey Eads, daughter of Johnny and Teresa Ziegler of Greenville, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Green is the son of Roy Green and Mary Sullivan, both of Cape Girardeau. He works a WW Wood Products.
Son to Justin Stephen Blackwelder and Destiny D. Brandon of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:55 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020. Name, Charlie Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Brandon is a stay-at-home mom. Blackwelder is the son of Stephen and Angela Blackwelder of Lawton, Oklahoma. He works at Allied HVAC.
Son to Joshua Caleb and Jennifer Lynn Shands of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Name, Finn Caleb. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Shands is the former Jennifer Deshazier, daughter of Lynn and Terry Hadley of Jackson. She is an LPN at Cross Trails Medical Center. Shands is the son of Ronald and Melissa Shands of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is owner/operator of Shands Construction.
Son to Jordan Ray Crone and Lyndsi Ryain Elizabeth Bryant of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020. Name, Eli Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Ms. Bryant is the daughter of Andy and Jami Bryant of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Crone is the son of Alden Crone of Morley, Missouri, and Kelly and Carl Breelove of Benton, Missouri. He works at Unilever.
Daughter to Mary Alene Light of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Name, Brooklyn Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Light is the former Mary Severino.
Daughter to Luke Garret and Lotte Ann Johnson of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Name, Klara Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Johnson is the former Lotte Cook, daughter of Renee Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a teacher at Woodland High School. Johnson is the son of Johnny Johnson of Marble Hill. He is an installer at Counters Etc.
Daughter to Christopher William and Jessica Leigh Cole of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Name, Remington Quinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Cole is the former Jessica Landgraf, daughter of Jeff and Debbie Landgraf of Gordonville. She is a sales executive with Realty Executives. Cole is the son of Bill and Susan Cole of Cape Girardeau. He is a broker with Realty Executives and Lorimont Commercial Real Estate.
Daughter to Adam Paul and Jennifer Lynn Lucas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Name, Stella Maxine. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Lucas is the former Jennifer Harris, daughter of Steve and Ginger Harris. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lucas is the son of Loren and Nancy Lucas of Winfield, Missouri. He is a plumber with Canyon Construction.
