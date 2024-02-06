Births 7-31-22

Son to Gary Miller and Lakota Kester of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:28 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022. Name, Asher Levi. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Kester is a stay-at-home mom and is the daughter of Darrell Kester of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Jessie Poe of Licking, Missouri. Miller is the son of Gary Miller of Cape Girardeau and Jana Peters of Cape Girardeau. He works at NAPA Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Jerry and Mackenzie Duncan of Pocahontas, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Name, Brynlee Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of Cynthia Gass and Charles Gass of Pocahontas. She works at Procter & Gamble. Duncan is the son of Jocelyn Davis of Dexter, Missouri, and Terry Duncan of Bloomfield, Missouri. He works at Alt Consulting.
Daughter to Nikko and Lindsay Galang of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:52 a.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022. Name, Lillian Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Galang is the daughter of Roger Ward of Sikeston and Jennifer Allen of Perryville, Missouri. Galang is the son of Roy Galang and Daisy Galang of Sikeston. He works at Cascade Health Services.
Son to Joshua Ray and Lakeisha Warren of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:25 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022. Name, Knight Joshua. Weight, 4 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Warren is the daughter of Tonya Warren and Lonnel Martin of Kansas City, Missouri. She works for Fed Ex. Ray is the son of Alma Jean Ray of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Joseph and Monica Hobbs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:05 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Name, Haylee Klaire. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hobbs is the daughter of Stanley and Jadwiga Grzelak of Des Plaines, Illinois. She a pharmacist at Walgreens. Hobbs is the son of Jerry and Sharon Hobbs of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist at CVS.
Daughter to John Paul "J.P." and Carter Thompson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:57 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Name, Vieira Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Thompson is the daughter of John M. and Martha A. Vieira of Louisiana, Missouri. Thompson of the son of John and Marcia Thompson of Jackson. The couple works at Thompson Schoch Financial Advisors.
Daughter to Christopher and Krysta Eldridge of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Name, Hallie Tate. Weight, 8 pounds, 10.9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Eldridge is the daughter of Tim and Becky Arner of Jackson. She works at Pepsi Mid-America. Eldridge is the son of B.J. and Arlene Eldridge of Oak Ridge and Steve and Lisa Cook of Aldo Illinois. He works at Procter & Gamble.
