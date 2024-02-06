Births 7-31-22

Miller

Son to Gary Miller and Lakota Kester of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:28 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022. Name, Asher Levi. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Kester is a stay-at-home mom and is the daughter of Darrell Kester of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Jessie Poe of Licking, Missouri. Miller is the son of Gary Miller of Cape Girardeau and Jana Peters of Cape Girardeau. He works at NAPA Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau.

Duncan

Daughter to Jerry and Mackenzie Duncan of Pocahontas, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Name, Brynlee Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of Cynthia Gass and Charles Gass of Pocahontas. She works at Procter & Gamble. Duncan is the son of Jocelyn Davis of Dexter, Missouri, and Terry Duncan of Bloomfield, Missouri. He works at Alt Consulting.

Galang

Daughter to Nikko and Lindsay Galang of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:52 a.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022. Name, Lillian Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Galang is the daughter of Roger Ward of Sikeston and Jennifer Allen of Perryville, Missouri. Galang is the son of Roy Galang and Daisy Galang of Sikeston. He works at Cascade Health Services.