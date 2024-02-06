Births 7/28/17

Son to Chad Andrew and Jessica Lynn Hurst of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Kaecin Cross. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Hurst is the former Jessica Johnson, daughter of Chris Johnson of Jonesboro. Hurst is the son of Richie Pearson of Anna, Illinois. He is an operator/pilot at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Son to Caleb Edward Cockrell and Celeste Paige Holmes of Blodgett, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017. Name, Odin Edward Blaise. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Holmes is the daughter of Pam and Ed Jolley of Morley, Missouri. Cockrell is the son of Dana Cockrell of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a welder/fabricator with AMCO.
Daughter to Robert Wayne and Kyndle Blake Bayless of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:26 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Olivia Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bayless is the former Kyndle Brown, daughter of Ron Brown and Donna Brown of Jackson. She is employed by Public Partnerships. Bayless is the son of Sandra Prichard of Jackson and Randy Bayless of Knob Lick, Missouri. He is employed by PolyOne.
Son to Michael Lee Crow and Haley Rae Dabbs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:14 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Waylon Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Dabbs is the daughter of David and Tammy Dabbs of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Jackson Medical Center. Crow is employed by Canyon Construction.
Son to David Austin and Brittney Nichole Goering of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:22 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Parker Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Goering is the former Brittney Abbott, daughter of Randy and Tammy Abbott of Jackson. Goering is the son of Harold and Cynthia Goering of Florissant, Missouri. He is employed by ARI.
Twin sons to Benjamin Seth and LaKoola Victoria Michelle Freeman of Kelso, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, July 14, 2017. Grayson Lee was born at 10:09 p.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Keegan Xavier was born at 10:21 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second and third sons. Mrs. Freeman is the former Lakoola Gibson, daughter of Angel Gramlisch of Chaffee, Missouri, and Travis Gibson of Scott City. She is employed by SADI. Freeman is the son of Robin Freeman of Cape Girardeau and Kevin Holman of Essex, Missouri. He is employed by Burger King.
Daughter to Chase Magnus McDaniel and Jessica Ann Leckrone, Southeast Hospital, 5:22 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017. Name, Sophia Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Leckrone is the daughter of Krista Rock of Enis, Montana, and Jeff Leckrone of Maryland Heights, Missouri. McDaniel is the son of Pat McDaniel of Perryville, Missouri, and Jackie Witvoet of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Gavin Whitney Ledbetter and Malia Jaclyn Miller of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017. Name, Aurora Sage. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces. Second daughter. Miller is the daughter of James and Jerri Miller of Tamms, Illinois. She is employed by Do It Best Corp. Ledbetter is the son of Lisa Willis of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Orgill Inc.
