Births 7/28/17

Hurst

Son to Chad Andrew and Jessica Lynn Hurst of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Kaecin Cross. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Hurst is the former Jessica Johnson, daughter of Chris Johnson of Jonesboro. Hurst is the son of Richie Pearson of Anna, Illinois. He is an operator/pilot at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

Cockrell

Son to Caleb Edward Cockrell and Celeste Paige Holmes of Blodgett, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017. Name, Odin Edward Blaise. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Holmes is the daughter of Pam and Ed Jolley of Morley, Missouri. Cockrell is the son of Dana Cockrell of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a welder/fabricator with AMCO.

Bayless

Daughter to Robert Wayne and Kyndle Blake Bayless of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:26 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Olivia Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bayless is the former Kyndle Brown, daughter of Ron Brown and Donna Brown of Jackson. She is employed by Public Partnerships. Bayless is the son of Sandra Prichard of Jackson and Randy Bayless of Knob Lick, Missouri. He is employed by PolyOne.

Dabbs

Son to Michael Lee Crow and Haley Rae Dabbs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:14 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017. Name, Waylon Keith. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Dabbs is the daughter of David and Tammy Dabbs of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Jackson Medical Center. Crow is employed by Canyon Construction.