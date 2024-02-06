Births 7/27/23

Dirnberger

Son to Lucas and Marissa Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:13 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023. Name, Van Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Norbert and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for VanGennip Insurance Agency. Dirnberger is the son of Delora Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and the late Thomas Dirnberger. He is employed by BioKyowa Inc.

Reiss

Daughter to Ethan and Kasey Reiss of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023. Name, Valerie Rose. Weight, 7.1 pounds. Third daughter. Mrs. Reiss is the daughter of Brad and Dorris Thieret of Perryville. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Reiss is the son of Warren Reiss and Angela Williams of Perryville. He is a self-employed farmer.

Marshall

Son to A.H. and Lauren Marshall of Commerce, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Name, Reece Isaiah. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son.

Austin

Son to Nick and Courtney Austin of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:26 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023. Name, Baylor Lane. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Austin works for SoutheastHEALTH. Austin is employed by Advanced Automotive.