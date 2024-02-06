Births 7/27/23

Son to Lucas and Marissa Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:13 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023. Name, Van Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Norbert and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for VanGennip Insurance Agency. Dirnberger is the son of Delora Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and the late Thomas Dirnberger. He is employed by BioKyowa Inc.
Daughter to Ethan and Kasey Reiss of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023. Name, Valerie Rose. Weight, 7.1 pounds. Third daughter. Mrs. Reiss is the daughter of Brad and Dorris Thieret of Perryville. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Reiss is the son of Warren Reiss and Angela Williams of Perryville. He is a self-employed farmer.
Son to A.H. and Lauren Marshall of Commerce, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Name, Reece Isaiah. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son.
Son to Nick and Courtney Austin of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:26 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023. Name, Baylor Lane. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Austin works for SoutheastHEALTH. Austin is employed by Advanced Automotive.
Daughter to Derek and Michaella Gantz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:17 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023. Name, Carlee Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Gantz is the daughter of Todd and Rona Mallard of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Kelso (Missouri) School District. Gantz is the son of Mike and Lisa Gantz of Cape Girardeau. He is an operations lead at Cargill in Charleston, Missouri.
Son to Christopher and Kelsey Bryant of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. Name, Franklin Oliver. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bryant is the daughter of Stephen Franklin of Cape Girardeau. Bryant is the son of Natalie Giles of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Lexy Henson of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Name, Kasyn Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Henson is the daughter of Ginger Turner and Steve Turner of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Adam and Machela Pleimann of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 11:52 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023. Name, Heidi Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pleimann is a nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Pleimann is employed by Steve's Hauling and Excavating.
