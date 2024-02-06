Births 7/26/22

Son to Shawn Jay and Emily Lynn Keenan of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:13 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Name, Kaisen John. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Keenan is the former Emily Schwarte, daughter of Wayne Schwarte of Westphalia, Iowa and Darla and Dave McDonald of Cherokee, Iowa. Keenan is the son of John and Mary Keenan of Bell City. He works for Viking Cives Midwest.
Son to Bryce Melton and Miranda Sadler of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:19 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Name, Drake Owen Richard. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Sadler is the daughter of Courtnie Harris of Benton, Missouri and Marc Sadler of Chaffee, Missouri. Melton is the son of Chad and Nikki Melton of Sikeston. He works at Fox Haven Country Club.
Son to Robert and Casey Hohler of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Name, Stetson Allen. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hohler is the daughter of Steve Palmer of Kansas City, Missouri, and Ronda Palmer of Jackson. She works at Southeast Missouri State University. Hohler is the son of Robert and Tracy Hohler of East Prairie, Missouri. He works at Chateau Girardeau.
Son to Matthew Butler and Natalie Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:49 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022. Name, August William. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Arnzen is the daughter of Doug and Lois Arnzen of Lafflin, Missouri, and Mary Drury of Cape Girardeau. She works at Bistro Saffron. Butler is the son of Charles and Pamela Butler of Diehlstadt, Missouri. He works at Southeast Missouri State University.
