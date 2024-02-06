Births 7/26/22

Keenan

Son to Shawn Jay and Emily Lynn Keenan of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:13 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Name, Kaisen John. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Keenan is the former Emily Schwarte, daughter of Wayne Schwarte of Westphalia, Iowa and Darla and Dave McDonald of Cherokee, Iowa. Keenan is the son of John and Mary Keenan of Bell City. He works for Viking Cives Midwest.

Melton

Son to Bryce Melton and Miranda Sadler of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:19 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Name, Drake Owen Richard. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Sadler is the daughter of Courtnie Harris of Benton, Missouri and Marc Sadler of Chaffee, Missouri. Melton is the son of Chad and Nikki Melton of Sikeston. He works at Fox Haven Country Club.