Births 7/21/21

Son to Corey Thomas and Amber Locklear of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Name, Ezekiel Lamar. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Locklear is the daughter of Kathleen Arnzen of Jackson and Wendell Locklear of Pocahontas. She is a server at Cracker Barrel and a full-time student at Southeast Missouri State University. Thomas is the son of Joan Thomas of Jackson and Kenny Lewis of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also a full-time student at Southeast.
Son to Michael George and Joy Chicano Morgan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:45 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021. Name, Jaxson Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Morgan is the daughter of Norberto and Lucita Chicano of Jackson. She works in sales at Patrick Furniture. Morgan is the son of Mark Morgan of Murray, Kentucky and Lisa Ballard of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. He is a technician at Proctor and Gamble.
Daughter to Will Stephen and Danielle Yvonne Perry of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021. Name, Avalynn Belle. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perry is the former Danielle Stueve, daughter of Roy and Ann Stueve of Hillsboro, Missouri. She works for AT&T. Perry is the son of Dr. Robert and Jane Perry of Cape Girardeau. He is a self-employed small-business owner.
Son to Eric Hall and Madison Putney of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Name, Oxli Bain. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Putney is the daughter of Beth Wessell of Cape Girardeau and Jack Putney of Dexter. She is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Hospice. Putney is the son of Rhonda and Gary Hall of Dexter. He is the owner of Hall’s Service Co.
Son to Nicholas Ryan and Cherish Victoria Keller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Name, Kylor Dale. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Keller is the former Cherish Niswonger, daughter of Alan and Tammy Niswonger of Jackson and Dan and Patti Elfrink of Whitewater. She is a leveraged sales representative with AT&T. Keller is the son of Kevin and Jayne Keller of Jackson. He is owner of N. Keller Flooring.
Son to Derrick and Rebecca Wilfong on Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Name, Daus David. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Wilfong is the daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pamela Wilfong of Sedgewickville.
Twin sons to Joshua Wade and Heather Dawn Randol of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Jameson Wade was born at 10:30 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Jackson Wyatt was born at 10:32 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third and fourth children, second and third sons. Mrs. Randol is the former Heather Stevens, daughter of Don and Freida Stevens of Glen Allen, Missouri. She is a design specialist for Newell Brands. Randol is the son of Peggy Randol and Mark Feller of Longview, Texas, and Jack Randol and June Ramsey of Cape Girardeau. He is senior manager of Global IT with Newell Brands.
Son to Kenneth Roberts and Elizabeth “Nikki” Brotherton of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Name Casen Wade. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Brotherton is the daughter of Greg and Mary Brotherton of Patton. She works at Walmart. Roberts is the son of David and Crystal Schutte of Bismark, Missouri, and Joseph Roberts of Mineral Point, Missouri. He is employed by Townsend.
Daughter to Austin Christopher Fowler and Jessica Marie Voshage of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021. Name, Finley Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Ms. Voshage is the daughter of David and Karen Voshage of Jackson and Karen and Ron Obermann of Jackson. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Fowler is the son of Chris and Ellie Fowler of Jackson and Cindi Werner of Pocahontas, Illinois. He works for James Construction and Fencing.
Son to Wade and Lora Wiseman of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:44 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021. Name, Raylon Donald. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wiseman is the daughter of Steve and Marquita Tindall of Red Bud, Illinois. She is employed by Bollinger County Farm Service Agency. Wiseman is the son of Tim and Annette Wiseman of Leopold. He works for Wiseman Farms.
Son to Phillip Shaw Jr. and Crystal Roark of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:27 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021. Name, Elyan Kane. Weight, 6 pounds, 11.7 ounces. Third child, first son. Roark is the daughter of Kristi and Richard Roark of Jackson. She works at Marcom Direct LLC. Shaw is the son of Kathy Broege of Fairdealing, Missouri.
Son to Kenneth Wayne and Brooke Nicole Myer of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 a.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021. Name, Asher Levi. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Myer is the former Brooke Wetzel, daughter of Robin Wetzel of Van Buren, Missouri, and the late Randy Shoop. She works at Casey’s General Store. Myer is the son of Dan and Glennda Myer of Sedgewickville. He works at Mondi.