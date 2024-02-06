Births 7/21/21

Thomas

Son to Corey Thomas and Amber Locklear of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Name, Ezekiel Lamar. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Locklear is the daughter of Kathleen Arnzen of Jackson and Wendell Locklear of Pocahontas. She is a server at Cracker Barrel and a full-time student at Southeast Missouri State University. Thomas is the son of Joan Thomas of Jackson and Kenny Lewis of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also a full-time student at Southeast.

Morgan

Son to Michael George and Joy Chicano Morgan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:45 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021. Name, Jaxson Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Morgan is the daughter of Norberto and Lucita Chicano of Jackson. She works in sales at Patrick Furniture. Morgan is the son of Mark Morgan of Murray, Kentucky and Lisa Ballard of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. He is a technician at Proctor and Gamble.

Perry

Daughter to Will Stephen and Danielle Yvonne Perry of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021. Name, Avalynn Belle. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Perry is the former Danielle Stueve, daughter of Roy and Ann Stueve of Hillsboro, Missouri. She works for AT&T. Perry is the son of Dr. Robert and Jane Perry of Cape Girardeau. He is a self-employed small-business owner.

Hall

Son to Eric Hall and Madison Putney of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Name, Oxli Bain. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Putney is the daughter of Beth Wessell of Cape Girardeau and Jack Putney of Dexter. She is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Hospice. Putney is the son of Rhonda and Gary Hall of Dexter. He is the owner of Hall’s Service Co.

Keller

Son to Nicholas Ryan and Cherish Victoria Keller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:56 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Name, Kylor Dale. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Keller is the former Cherish Niswonger, daughter of Alan and Tammy Niswonger of Jackson and Dan and Patti Elfrink of Whitewater. She is a leveraged sales representative with AT&T. Keller is the son of Kevin and Jayne Keller of Jackson. He is owner of N. Keller Flooring.

Wilfong

Son to Derrick and Rebecca Wilfong on Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Name, Daus David. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Wilfong is the daughter of Robin Pohlman of Perryville, Missouri, and David and Sarah Pohlman of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Wilfong is the son of Gary and Pamela Wilfong of Sedgewickville.