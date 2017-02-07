Births 7/2/17

Son to Charles Heath and Kourtney Hartwell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:50 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Charles Ford. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hartwell is the former Kourtney Lance, daughter of John and Karen Lance of Ellsinore, Missouri. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at SoutheastHEALTH. Hartwell is the son of Chuck and Cathy Hartwell of Qulin, Missouri. He owns Express Employment Professionals.
Son to Justin Thomas and Molly Marie Miller of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Name, Edwin Jay. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Miller is the former Molly Jarrell, daughter of Jerry and Vicky Jarrell of Dexter, Missouri. She is a speech language pathologist with the Cape Girardeau School District. Miller is the son of Tom and July Miller of Cape Girardeau. He is president of Day Transfer Co.
Daughter to Zachariah Miguel and Lindsey Marie Ventura of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Name, Hadley Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ventura is the former Lindsey Hartle, daughter of Geneva Hartle and Chad Hartle of Cape Girardeau. She is a kindergarten teacher with the Jackson School District. Ventura is the son of Patricia Ventura of Dexter, Missouri. He is a project manager with Jones Landmark Development.
Son to Ryan Joseph and Amy Michelle Weissmueller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Luke Elias. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Weissmueller is the former Amy Eisman, daughter of Carl Eisman and Lynne Eisman of New Berlin, Wisconsin. Weissmueller is the son of Bill Weissmueller and Doris Weissmueller of Gordonville. He is vice president of finance at Cape Electrical Supply.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.