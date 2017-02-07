Births 7/2/17

Hartwell

Son to Charles Heath and Kourtney Hartwell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:50 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Charles Ford. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hartwell is the former Kourtney Lance, daughter of John and Karen Lance of Ellsinore, Missouri. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at SoutheastHEALTH. Hartwell is the son of Chuck and Cathy Hartwell of Qulin, Missouri. He owns Express Employment Professionals.

Miller

Son to Justin Thomas and Molly Marie Miller of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Name, Edwin Jay. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Miller is the former Molly Jarrell, daughter of Jerry and Vicky Jarrell of Dexter, Missouri. She is a speech language pathologist with the Cape Girardeau School District. Miller is the son of Tom and July Miller of Cape Girardeau. He is president of Day Transfer Co.