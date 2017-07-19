Births 7/19/17

Son to Cody Wayne and Maria Nicole Bell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Liam David. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bell is the former Maria Davis, daughter of Sally and Steve Ramsey of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Dave Davis of Cape Girardeau. She is a dental hygienist at Jackson Dental. Bell is the son of Mike and Donna Bell of Cape Girardeau. He is a dentist at Jackson Dental.
Twins to Derek Alan and Scarlet Rachelle Winans of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Son Drake Chapman was born at 12:14 a.m., and weighted 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Daughter Mia Belle was born at 12:16 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First children. Mrs. Winans is the former Scarlet Arnold, daughter of Connie Arnold of Scott City and the late Raymond Chapman Arnold. She is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Winans is the son of the late Beverly June Winans of McClure, Illinois. He is a software developer for Buchheit.
Daughter to Fang Ming Zhong and Meng Li of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, July 10, 2017. Name, Jenny. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Li is the daughter of Zhi Juan Cai of Cape Girardeau. Zhong works at China Palace.
Son to Jeremy Michael and Debbie Denise Mau of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Monday, July 10, 2017. Name, Jameson Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Mau is the former Debbie Mosley, daughter of Denise and Mike Allen of Sikeston and Bill and Esther Mosley of Waukee, Iowa. She is a secretary at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston. Mau is the son of Ron and Janet Mau of Davenport, Iowa. He is a manager at Thermo King Midwest.
Daughter to Bobby Ray and Danielle Louise Lands III of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Charlotte Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Lands is the former Danielle Dunker, daughter of Jim and Kim Dunker of Perryville. She is the owner/teacher of Kindertree Enrichment Center. Lands is the son of Bobby and Michelle Lands of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jennifer Dickerson of St. Louis. He is an account manager with Big River Communications.
Son to Ranley Kent and Amanda Lee Simpson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Name, Andrew Kent. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Simpson is the former Amanda Baas, daughter of Richard Baas of Maplewood, Michigan. She works for Nationwide Pet Insurance. Simpson is the son of Leo Simpson of Jackson and Barbara Lesley of Frederick, Oklahoma. He is employed by Southeast Electric.
