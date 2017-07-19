Births 7/19/17

Bell

Son to Cody Wayne and Maria Nicole Bell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Liam David. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bell is the former Maria Davis, daughter of Sally and Steve Ramsey of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Dave Davis of Cape Girardeau. She is a dental hygienist at Jackson Dental. Bell is the son of Mike and Donna Bell of Cape Girardeau. He is a dentist at Jackson Dental.

Winans

Twins to Derek Alan and Scarlet Rachelle Winans of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Son Drake Chapman was born at 12:14 a.m., and weighted 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Daughter Mia Belle was born at 12:16 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First children. Mrs. Winans is the former Scarlet Arnold, daughter of Connie Arnold of Scott City and the late Raymond Chapman Arnold. She is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Winans is the son of the late Beverly June Winans of McClure, Illinois. He is a software developer for Buchheit.

Zhong

Daughter to Fang Ming Zhong and Meng Li of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, July 10, 2017. Name, Jenny. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Li is the daughter of Zhi Juan Cai of Cape Girardeau. Zhong works at China Palace.