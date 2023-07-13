Births 7-13-23

Son to Caleb Wayne Wooden and Melanie Renee Allen of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:44 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Sutton Daniel. Weight, 3 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Allen is the daughter of Gerry Allen of Piedmont, Missouri, and Thelma Hendrix of Marble Hill. Wooden is the son of Daniel and Tonya Wooden of Cape Girardeau. He works at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures Inc.
Son to Maurice Leon Robinson Jr. and Charity Nicole Marsh of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:31 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023. Name, Maurice Leon III. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Marsh is the daughter of Brandy and Joel Hamlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant with Accumen. Robinson works at Imo's Pizza.
Daughter to Kaitlin Nicole Rose of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. Name, A'myra Lavon. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth daughter.
Daughter to Christian Alexzander Kitchen and Chaliya Rockell Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. Name, Raelynn Ariana. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Bell is the daughter of Shawanna Brown of Cape Girardeau. She works at Steak 'n Shake. Kitchen is the son of Crystal Williams of Jackson and Chuck Kitchen of Cape Girardeau. He works at McDonald's.
Daughter to Shane Ivy and Lisa Marie Pipkin of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Name, Shauna Abighail. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Eighth child, third daughter. Mrs. Pipkin is the former Lisa Hale, daughter of Mina Hale of Jackson. She is a math instructor at Mineral Area College. Pipkin is the son of Edgar Pipkin of New Madrid, Missouri. He is self-employed.
Son to Jesse Justin and Morgan Rachelle Stewart of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Name, Tate Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stewart is the former Morgan Conrad, daughter of Robert and Gayle Conrad of Jackson. She is a registered nurse in the stress lab at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Stewart is the son of Joyce Stewart of Oak Ridge and the late Michael Stewart. He is a surgical technician/assistant at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Andrew Terry and Amber Faith Dietz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Name, Henry Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dietz is the former Amber Rose, daughter of Laurie and John Martin of Whitewater and Stephen and Terri Rose of St. Louis. She is a teacher. Dietz is the son of Terry and Susan Dietz of Paducah, Kentucky. He is a mate for Ingram Barge Company.
Daughter to Justin Ellis King and Melynda Joy Tollison of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Name, Kehlani Royce. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Tollison is a full-time student at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Travis Aaron and Shaila Ann Dyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Name, David Aaron. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Dyer is the former Shaila Buchmiller, daughter of Melissa Gromer of Marble Hill and David Buchmiller of Chiefland, Florida. She works at Regency Management. Dyer is the son of Debbie and Herbert Dyer of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works for Midwest Painting and Wall Covering.
Daughter to Ryan Edward Voerg and Rachel Marie Phillips-Voerg of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:06 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023. Name, Natalie Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Phillips-Voerg is the daughter of Sue Phillips of Cape Girardeau. She works for Jansome Group. Voerg is the son of Tina and Lloyd Voerg of Cape Girardeau. He works for Buchheit Agri.
Son to Ke'Andre Marquise Booker and DeQveilla Myi'Shay Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Name, Ke'Andre Marquise Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Williams is the daughter of Dwight Williams of Charleston, Missouri, and Syera Horrell of Charleston. She works at Havco. Booker is the son of Andrea Booker of Moss Point, Mississippi, and the late Ebonika Thompson.
Son to Jacob Russell Underwood and Harlee Elizabeth McCain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Name, Oliver Russell. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. McCain is the daughter of Michelle McCain of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Underwood is the son of Jeannie and Rusty Underwood of Scott City. He is a carpenter.
Daughter to Brett M. and Ashli R. Hayden of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Name, Emmaline Eve Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 0.6 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Hayden is the former Ashli Ferguson, daughter of Betina and Tim Taylor of Marble Hill and Jeff Abernathy of Marble Hill. She works at Ford and Liley Funeral Home. Hayden is the son of Amy and Bill Blake of Perryville, Missouri, and Matthew Plunkett of Perryville. He works for Jay's Firewood and Mulch.
Son to Ryan Neilson and Mikayla Jo Foltz of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Name, Casen Vaughn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Foltz is the former Mikayla Green, daughter of Leigh and Mike Green of Sedgewickville. She works at Lynwood Christian Academy. Foltz is the son of Jim and Traci Foltz of Sedgewickville. He is self-employed at Foltz Brothers Construction.
Daughter to Shane Tyler Dolan and Courtney Renee Baker, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Name, Shiloh Rose. Weight, 8 pounds. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Baker is the daughter of Jim and Kathy Burkhalter of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Steve and Serena Kell of St. Charles, Missouri. Dolan is the son of Bob and Sandy Dolan of Jackson.
Son to Lewis Jackson Hill and Lauren Clark Hill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Name, Kestrel Marlow Shepherd. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Clark Hill is a taxonomist for LinkedIn. Hill is a homemaker.
