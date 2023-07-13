Births 7-13-23

Wooden

Son to Caleb Wayne Wooden and Melanie Renee Allen of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:44 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Sutton Daniel. Weight, 3 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Allen is the daughter of Gerry Allen of Piedmont, Missouri, and Thelma Hendrix of Marble Hill. Wooden is the son of Daniel and Tonya Wooden of Cape Girardeau. He works at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures Inc.

Robinson

Son to Maurice Leon Robinson Jr. and Charity Nicole Marsh of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:31 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023. Name, Maurice Leon III. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Marsh is the daughter of Brandy and Joel Hamlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant with Accumen. Robinson works at Imo's Pizza.

DePree

Daughter to Kaitlin Nicole Rose of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. Name, A'myra Lavon. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth daughter.

Kitchen

Daughter to Christian Alexzander Kitchen and Chaliya Rockell Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. Name, Raelynn Ariana. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Bell is the daughter of Shawanna Brown of Cape Girardeau. She works at Steak 'n Shake. Kitchen is the son of Crystal Williams of Jackson and Chuck Kitchen of Cape Girardeau. He works at McDonald's.

Pipkin

Daughter to Shane Ivy and Lisa Marie Pipkin of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Name, Shauna Abighail. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Eighth child, third daughter. Mrs. Pipkin is the former Lisa Hale, daughter of Mina Hale of Jackson. She is a math instructor at Mineral Area College. Pipkin is the son of Edgar Pipkin of New Madrid, Missouri. He is self-employed.

Stewart

Son to Jesse Justin and Morgan Rachelle Stewart of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Name, Tate Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stewart is the former Morgan Conrad, daughter of Robert and Gayle Conrad of Jackson. She is a registered nurse in the stress lab at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Stewart is the son of Joyce Stewart of Oak Ridge and the late Michael Stewart. He is a surgical technician/assistant at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Dietz

Son to Andrew Terry and Amber Faith Dietz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Name, Henry Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dietz is the former Amber Rose, daughter of Laurie and John Martin of Whitewater and Stephen and Terri Rose of St. Louis. She is a teacher. Dietz is the son of Terry and Susan Dietz of Paducah, Kentucky. He is a mate for Ingram Barge Company.

King

Daughter to Justin Ellis King and Melynda Joy Tollison of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Name, Kehlani Royce. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Tollison is a full-time student at Southeast Missouri State University.