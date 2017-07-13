Births 7/13/17

Son to Tony and Ashley Lewis Field of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017. Name, Logan Anthony. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Field is the former Ashley Day, daughter of Neal Day of Cape Girardeau and Karen and David Voshage of Jackson. She is employed by Vizient. Field is the son of Tony and Michelle Field of Jackson. He is employed by Girardeau Distributors.
Daughter to Aimee Elizabeth Cook of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:24 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017. Name, Eleanor Renee. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Cook is the daughter of Marsha Cook of Killeen, Texas, and James Cook of Lufkin, Texas. She is an independent beauty consultant with Mary Kay.
Daughter to Milton Everett and Kristi Lynn Hays III of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017. Name, Lynlee Jordan. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hays is the former Kristi Hahs, daughter of Kenny and Debbie Hahs of Sedgewickville. She is an elementary-school teacher with the Meadow Heights School District. Hays is the son of Milton and Wanda Hays of Patton, Missouri. He is employed by Gary Clements Construction.
Daughter to Madison Claire Blechle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:12 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Name, Lainey Wren. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Blechle is the daughter of Amie Blechle and Mike Blechle of Jackson.
Son to Robert Russell and Amanda K. Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Name, Liam Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lewis is the former Amanda Morgan, daughter of Bill and Bev Morgan of Jackson. She is a receptionist with Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery. Lewis is the son of Donna and Russell Lewis of Cape Girardeau. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.
Son to Matthew Paul and April Fay Kibble of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Name, Lane Paul. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kibble is the former April Helderman, daughter of Carolyn Helderman of Whitewater. She is a family nurse practitioner at Southeast Hospital. Kibble is the son of Paul E. Kibble and Laura I. Kibble of Dixon, Illinois. He is a mechanic with 74 Auto.
Daughter to Kyle Michael and Elizabeth Grace Hogan McFarland of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017. Name, Ava Josephine. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. McFarland is the former Elizabeth Hogan, daughter of Martha and the late Bob Hogan of Fulton, Missouri. She is an assistant professor of music education at Southeast Missouri State University. McFarland is the son of Pam and Keith McFarland of Greenville, Illinois. He is a biology teacher at Jackson High School.
Son to Phillip Dennis and Chelsea Danielle Wichern of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:57 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017. Name, Evan Phillip. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Wichern is the former Chelsea Morton, daughter of Jeff and Mary Morton of Jackson. She is employed by Alliance Bank. Wichern is the son of Wanda Bailey of Benton, Missouri, and Dennis Wichern of Jackson. He is self employed.
Son to Justin Aubrey and Ashley Marie Simmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:13 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017. Name, Liam Jeffrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Simmons is the former Ashley Alley, daughter of Gary Alley and Lana McAnulty of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a hair stylist at Concepts Styling Salon. Simmons is the son of the late Jeffrey Simmons of Scott City and Michele Williams of Toney, Alabama. He is a maintenance technician at Southeast Missouri State University.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.