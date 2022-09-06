Births 6/9/22

Daughter to Kurt and Holly Ritter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Name, Harley Sue. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Ritter is the daughter of Stephanie Leis of Fort Madison, Iowa, and the late John Stauffer. Ritter is the son of Karen Ritter of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and the late Keith Ritter. Mr. and Mrs. Ritter are both employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Robert and Alexis Davenport of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Name, Kelce Irene. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Davenport is the daughter of Candace Ralls and Harry Ralls of Cape Girardeau. She is a sales associate at Walmart. Davenport is the son of Irene Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois, and Robert Davenport of Carbondale, Illinois. He is a team leader at Walmart.
Daughter to Charles Grady and Katherine Jones-Grady of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:43 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022. Name, Chloe Ellse. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Dr. Jones-Grady is the daughter of Maureen Jones and Greg Jones of Overland Park, Kansas. She is an obstetrician-gynecologist at SoutheastHEALTH. Grady is the son of Jaren Lowe of Osawatomie, Kansas, and Lowell Grady of Hernando Beach, Florida. He is a software engineer at the University of Kansas.
Son to Jack Curtis and Rebecca Carole Daniels of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022. Name, Henry David. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Daniels is the former Rebecca Volle, daughter of Chris and Dave Volle of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Egyptian Elementary School. Daniels is the son of Myra Parker of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Robert Daniels of Mounds, Illinois.
Son to Deshawn Markayle Smith and Cierra Ann-Denise Reimann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. Name, Kyree Levi Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Reimann is the daughter of Laura Respondek and Kevin Reimann of Jackson. She is self employed. Smith is the son of Marketta Wilson of Lake Worth, Florida, and Shawn Smith of St. Louis. He works in construction.
Daughter to Trisden Ridge and Ashley Elizabeth Seabaugh of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Name, Paisley June. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Ashley Scripter, daughter of Jon and Rebecca Scripter of Jackson. She is an emergency department registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Seabaugh is the son of Shannon and Michelle Seabaugh of Oak Ridge. He is the owner of his own business.
Son to Dustin Ryan and Allison Renee Webber of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Name, Landon Jay. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Webber is the former Allison Harold, daughter of Ralph and Darla Harold of Blue Springs, Missouri. Webber is the son of Jay and Vickie Webber of Wentzville, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Webber are both pharmacists at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Zachariah John and Jessica Bethanne Watkins of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Name, Leonidas John. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watkins is the former Jessica Hester, daughter of Michael and Ruth Ann Hester of Cape Girardeau. She is a sales representative at the AT&T Store. Watkins is the son of James and Tracy Watkins of Perryville, Missouri, and Susan and Billy Coleman of Glen Allen, Missouri. He is self employed.
Daughter to Joel Thomas and Stacey Leah Lindley of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:55 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Name, Marren Joel. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Lindley is the former Stacey Arnzen, daughter of Mark Arnzen of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lindley is the son of Dan and Becky Lindley of Glen Allen. He is a self-employed logger.
Daughter to Joshua Matthew and Roxanne Jayne Overbey of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022. Name, Ellisyn Noelle. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Overbey is the former Roxanne Walter, daughter of Kim and Cheryl Walter of Benton. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare. Overbey is the son of Roger and Tammy Overbey of Bell City, Missouri. He owns ReCar.
Son to Brandon Edward and Claudia Leffler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Name, Leonardo Edward. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Leffler is the former Claudia Diaz De Leon, daughter of Silvia Diaz De Leon and Jose Diaz De Leon of Dodge City, Kansas. She is manager of The UPS Store 1056. Leffler is the son of Brenda Leffler and Ruben Leffler of Palmyra, Missouri. He is owner of The UPS Store 1056.
Daughter to Ebony Mandy-Ann Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Name, Egypt Mae-Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Johnson is the daughter of Hattie Cain of Cape Girardeau and Jeremie Johnson of Parma, Missouri. She is a student.
Son to George Lee and Irene Marie Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Name, Hunter Owen. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bierschwal is the daughter of Jean Miller and Leon Miller of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mother. Bierschwal is the son of Gale Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. He works for Gilster-Mary Lee.
Daughter to Devin Ray and Katlyn Elizabeth Bader of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Name, Cleo Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bader is the former Katlyn Hall, daughter of Sandy Hall of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Mike Hall. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bader is the son of Judy Bader and Steve Bader of Glennonville, Missouri. He is service manager at Greenway Equipment.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.