Births 6/9/22

Ritter

Daughter to Kurt and Holly Ritter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Name, Harley Sue. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Ritter is the daughter of Stephanie Leis of Fort Madison, Iowa, and the late John Stauffer. Ritter is the son of Karen Ritter of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and the late Keith Ritter. Mr. and Mrs. Ritter are both employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Davenport

Daughter to Robert and Alexis Davenport of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Name, Kelce Irene. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Davenport is the daughter of Candace Ralls and Harry Ralls of Cape Girardeau. She is a sales associate at Walmart. Davenport is the son of Irene Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois, and Robert Davenport of Carbondale, Illinois. He is a team leader at Walmart.

Grady

Daughter to Charles Grady and Katherine Jones-Grady of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:43 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022. Name, Chloe Ellse. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Dr. Jones-Grady is the daughter of Maureen Jones and Greg Jones of Overland Park, Kansas. She is an obstetrician-gynecologist at SoutheastHEALTH. Grady is the son of Jaren Lowe of Osawatomie, Kansas, and Lowell Grady of Hernando Beach, Florida. He is a software engineer at the University of Kansas.

Daniels

Son to Jack Curtis and Rebecca Carole Daniels of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022. Name, Henry David. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Daniels is the former Rebecca Volle, daughter of Chris and Dave Volle of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Egyptian Elementary School. Daniels is the son of Myra Parker of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Robert Daniels of Mounds, Illinois.

Smith

Son to Deshawn Markayle Smith and Cierra Ann-Denise Reimann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. Name, Kyree Levi Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Reimann is the daughter of Laura Respondek and Kevin Reimann of Jackson. She is self employed. Smith is the son of Marketta Wilson of Lake Worth, Florida, and Shawn Smith of St. Louis. He works in construction.

Seabaugh

Daughter to Trisden Ridge and Ashley Elizabeth Seabaugh of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Name, Paisley June. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Ashley Scripter, daughter of Jon and Rebecca Scripter of Jackson. She is an emergency department registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Seabaugh is the son of Shannon and Michelle Seabaugh of Oak Ridge. He is the owner of his own business.

Webber

Son to Dustin Ryan and Allison Renee Webber of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Name, Landon Jay. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Webber is the former Allison Harold, daughter of Ralph and Darla Harold of Blue Springs, Missouri. Webber is the son of Jay and Vickie Webber of Wentzville, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Webber are both pharmacists at Saint Francis Medical Center.