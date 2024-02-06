Births 6/30/17

Clark

Son to Justin Dewayne and Taylor Utsey Clark of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Jay Clint. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Clark is the former Taylor Utsey, daughter of Derrick and Lesa Hill of Texarkana, Texas, and Jerome McGary of Texarkana. She works for Enterprise Holdings. Clark is the son of Clint and Vanessa Clark of Charleston. He is a conductor for Amtrak.

Mayfield

Daughter to Jerad Tyler and Kristy Lynne Mayfield of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:10 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017. Name, Penelope Lynne. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mayfield is the former Kristy Angel, daughter of John Edward Angel Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Patricia Lynne Welker of Perryville, Missouri. She works at Crossroads. Mayfield is the son of Jerry Scott Mayfield and Dana Sue Mayfield of Patton. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Peters

Daughter to Stacy Michael and Jessica Renee Peters of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Name, Adeline Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Peters is the former Jessica Fallert, daughter of Lance and Mary Jane White of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Peters is the son of Greg and Glenda Peters of Leopold. He is an HVAC technician with Peters Service Co. of Marble Hill, Missouri.