Births 6/29/21

Son to Cody Joseph and Erika June Pratt of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:38 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. Name, Kaden Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Pratt is the former Erika Medlin, daughter of Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Roth of Scott City. She is a certified occupational therapist assistant/licensed with Choice Rehabilitation. Pratt is the son of Mark Pratt and Lisa Head of Sikeston.

Daughter to Harold Glen and Leah Ann Rodgers of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:04 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021. Name, Emberley Blayke. Weight, 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Rodgers is the former Leah Shockney, daughter of Sam and Becca Stafford of Zalma, Missouri. Rodgers is the son of Ronnie and Robin Rodgers of Advance. Mr. and Mrs. Rodgers both work for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

Daughter to Carl Ethen and Carrissa Mary Maddox of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. Name, Zoey Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Maddox is the former Carrissa Dirnberger, daughter of Valerie Dirnberger and Joe Dirnberger of Oran. She is a teacher at St. Augustine Catholic School. Maddox is the son of Lissa Maddox and David Maddox of Bell City, Missouri. He is a farmer with Seepwater Farms.