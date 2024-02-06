Births 6/29/21

Son to Stephen Daniel and Jenny Elizabeth Prater of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:46 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021. Name, Zander Nathaniel. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Seventh child, second son. Mrs. Prater is the former Jenny Rhymer, daughter of Charles Rhymer and Patricia Rhymer of McClure, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom and the secretary of Prater's Pest Control. Prater is the son of Steven and Saundra Prater of Thebes, Illinois. He is owner/operator of Prater's Pest Control.
Daughter to Michael Kenneth Greene and Rosebud Jane Palermo of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:41 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. Name, Violet Phoenix. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Palermo is the former Rosebud Stubs. She works for Chatwell's at Southeast Missouri State University. Greene is employed by EX Easy Street.
Son to Cody Joseph and Erika June Pratt of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:38 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. Name, Kaden Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Pratt is the former Erika Medlin, daughter of Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Roth of Scott City. She is a certified occupational therapist assistant/licensed with Choice Rehabilitation. Pratt is the son of Mark Pratt and Lisa Head of Sikeston.
Daughter to Harold Glen and Leah Ann Rodgers of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:04 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021. Name, Emberley Blayke. Weight, 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Rodgers is the former Leah Shockney, daughter of Sam and Becca Stafford of Zalma, Missouri. Rodgers is the son of Ronnie and Robin Rodgers of Advance. Mr. and Mrs. Rodgers both work for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Daughter to Carl Ethen and Carrissa Mary Maddox of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. Name, Zoey Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Maddox is the former Carrissa Dirnberger, daughter of Valerie Dirnberger and Joe Dirnberger of Oran. She is a teacher at St. Augustine Catholic School. Maddox is the son of Lissa Maddox and David Maddox of Bell City, Missouri. He is a farmer with Seepwater Farms.
