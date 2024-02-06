Births 6/25/18

Lauck

Son to Travis Ray Lauck and Olivia Brehanne Hess of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018. Name, Bentley Ray. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Hess is the daughter of Carrie Hess and Keven Hess of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lauck is the son of Mary Lauck of Paducah, Kentucky. He is self-employed.

Hollis

Son to Laura Dawn Hollis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Alaka'i Hekili. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son.

Lacey

Daughter to David Daniel Jr. and Debra Denise Dawn Lacey of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018. Name, Cheyenne Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lacey is the former Debra Busby, daughter of Kim Guthier and Anna England of East Prairie, Missouri. Lacey is the son of Holly Sams Lacey and David Daniel Lacey Sr. of Olive Branch.

Mack

Daughter to Andrew Patrick and Shannon Renee Mack of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Name, Vivian Christine. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Mack is the former Shannon Duncan, daughter of Pamela Little of Sikeston, Missouri. Mack is the son of Marcella Mack and David Mack of Benton. He works for Associated Electric.

Reed

Son to Kenneth Lee Reed and Kelsie Lynn Holifield of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Tristan Kyle. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Holifield is the daughter of Angela Holifield and Gary Holifield of Matthews, Missouri. Reed is the son of Tammy Burks of Chaffee and Shannon Wilson of Wingo, Kentucky.

Cook

Son to Brandon Li Cook and Brooklyn Elizabeth Chappell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018. Name, Berkley William. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Chappell is the daughter of Debbie Chappell of Sikeston, Missouri, and Allen Chappell of Bloomfield, Missouri. Cook is the son of Daron and Amanda House of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.