Births 6/25/18

Son to Travis Ray Lauck and Olivia Brehanne Hess of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018. Name, Bentley Ray. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Hess is the daughter of Carrie Hess and Keven Hess of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lauck is the son of Mary Lauck of Paducah, Kentucky. He is self-employed.
Son to Laura Dawn Hollis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Alaka'i Hekili. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son.
Daughter to David Daniel Jr. and Debra Denise Dawn Lacey of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018. Name, Cheyenne Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Lacey is the former Debra Busby, daughter of Kim Guthier and Anna England of East Prairie, Missouri. Lacey is the son of Holly Sams Lacey and David Daniel Lacey Sr. of Olive Branch.
Daughter to Andrew Patrick and Shannon Renee Mack of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Name, Vivian Christine. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Mack is the former Shannon Duncan, daughter of Pamela Little of Sikeston, Missouri. Mack is the son of Marcella Mack and David Mack of Benton. He works for Associated Electric.
Son to Kenneth Lee Reed and Kelsie Lynn Holifield of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Tristan Kyle. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Holifield is the daughter of Angela Holifield and Gary Holifield of Matthews, Missouri. Reed is the son of Tammy Burks of Chaffee and Shannon Wilson of Wingo, Kentucky.
Son to Brandon Li Cook and Brooklyn Elizabeth Chappell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018. Name, Berkley William. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Chappell is the daughter of Debbie Chappell of Sikeston, Missouri, and Allen Chappell of Bloomfield, Missouri. Cook is the son of Daron and Amanda House of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Son to Christopher Michael and Megan Renee Nielsen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018. Name, Ethan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Nielsen is the former Megan Heaton, daughter of Rick and Robin Heaton of O'Fallon, Illinois. She is a cosmetologist at Sports Clips. Nielsen is the son of Bryan Nielsen of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Sharon Horrell of Jackson. He is a supervisor with ARI.
Son to Troy Donnelle Williams and Shawnique Danielle Merriweather of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Name, Troy Donnelle Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Merriweather is the daughter of Deborah Merriweather of Belleville, Illinois.
Son to Victor and Samantha Lynn Cruz Marcial of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018. Name, Oliver Carlos. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Cruz Marcial is the former Samantha Kennedy, daughter of Deborah Kennedy of Chaffee, Missouri. Cruz Marcial is the son of Florina Marcial Lopez and Carlos Cruz of Oaxaca, Mexico. Mr. and Mrs. Cruz Marcial work at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant.
Son to Destiny Sade' Scott of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:32 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Name, Taymir Josean. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Scott is the daughter of Marvin and Valerie Scott of Cape Girardeau.
Son to James Steven and Ashley Nichole Pletka of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018. Name, Rhett James. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pletka is the former Ashley Martin, daughter of Frank and Pam Martin of Dexter, Missouri. She is a physical therapist assistant. Pletka is the son of Steve and Nancy Pletka of Festus, Missouri. He is employed by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Daughter to Andrew Steven and Rachel Elizabeth Mellies of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 p.m. Sunday, June 17, 2018. Name, Hannah Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 3.2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Mellies is the former Rachel Carbaugh, daughter of Mark Carbaugh and Debbie Carbaugh of Jackson. She is the children's pastor at Rock of Cape. Mellies is the son of Dr. Steven Mellies and Emily Mellies of Cape Girardeau. He is a member of the clergy and a teacher at Rock of Cape and Eagle Ridge Christian School.
Son to Charles "Vincent" Choate and Kayla Ann Trankle of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Name, Noah Vincent. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Trankle is the daughter of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. She is a cook III at the Missouri Veterans Home. Choate is the son of Lonnie and Susan Choate of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a welder with McClanahan Steel Erection.
